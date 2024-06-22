‘It’s special to be back after two years’ – N’Golo Kanté on playing for France again

In a press conference attended by Get French Football News, N’Golo Kanté (33) spoke to the media after France’s 0-0 draw against The Netherlands in the second match of EURO 2024.

The Al-Ittihad midfielder has impressed since returning to Didier Deschamps’ squad with a man-of-the-match performance in Les Bleus’ opening match of the competition against Austria. He was similarly impressive against the Dutch despite the match ending goalless. France’s opener against Austria was Kanté’s first match for his country in two years.

Speaking to the media about playing for Les Bleus once again, the former Chelsea midfielder said, “Getting back to the national team has been really special after two years. All I can do is give my all on the pitch.”

People believed that Kanté’s international career was over after his move to Saudi Arabia and a difficult spell with injuries during the last two years. However, after two stellar performances thus far he looks set to be an integral part of Didier Deschamps’ team for EURO 2024.

