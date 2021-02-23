First Cobalt Geophysical Survey Identifies New Drill Targets at Idaho Project

·8 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey of its Iron Creek cobalt-copper deposit in Idaho, USA has identified several new drill targets. Data provides further support for a resumption of drilling to expand the Iron Creek deposit and test new targets over a 2-kilometer radius within the Property.

Highlights:

  • High chargeability zones were detected along strike of the Iron Creek cobalt-copper deposit, presents an opportunity to more than double the strike length of the current mineralization

  • Additional high chargeability anomalies detected in the footwall of Iron Creek, highlighting the potential for new mineralization within the resource area

  • Drilling to resume to test the new targets, with a view to expanding the Iron Creek cobalt-copper resource and explore the possibility for new discoveries on the property

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The Idaho Cobalt Belt is America's best opportunity to rapidly develop a domestic supply of this critical mineral. With cobalt in sulfate form trading above $30/lb, this U.S. asset can become an attractive source of cobalt for the electric vehicle market. Following a remarkable year of growth in the European EV market, North America is poised to follow suit. Fast-tracking the Iron Creek Project is consistent with our strategy of producing the world's most sustainable cobalt.

"The geophysical survey has been successful in identifying new targets on our Idaho property and potentially extending known cobalt-copper mineralization of the Iron Creek deposit. We are excited by the prospectivity of our land package and we will resume drilling over the summer months. These anomalies will be priority drill targets along with the extensive cobalt-copper mineralization on surface at the nearby Ruby Zone, which we also control."

2020 Geophysical Survey Results

A total of thirteen lines were surveyed at the Idaho Property using Induced Polarity and Resistivity geophysical methods. Previous bore-hole electromagnetic surveys have shown both cobalt-rich and copper-rich mineralization are conductive. The IP and Resistivity methods were used to also detect disseminated-style mineralization to outline the full width of a potential metal resource.

The Iron Creek deposit has been traced by drilling over a 900-meter strike extent. The eastern and western portions of the cobalt-copper resource were surveyed separately to test extensions to mineralization, including mineralization that was believed to extend below cover. Results indicate that the mineralization extends 700 metres beyond the copper-rich western zone and over 300 metres into the cobalt-rich eastern zone (Figure 1).

Some overlap of lines was completed over previously drilled areas to characterize the chargeability and resistivity responses to mineralization. The data were processed and integrated in the 3D resource model to spatially relate the geophysical response to mineralization and the metasedimentary rocks. Chargeability correlates well with cobalt-rich pyrite mineralization in areas previously drilled, demonstrating the method is applicable for direct detection of this style of mineralization. The high chargeability response near surface in the west and east of the Iron Creek deposit is considered to trace mineralization below the Challis Volcanics cover, as the anomalies persist to depth although reduced in intensity.

Figure 1. Interpretation of Idaho Property geophysical results overlain on the bedrock geology. Coloured contour image of chargeability represents processed values 100 metres below surface but modelling extends to 400m. Numbers represent chargeability anomalies described in table below. (CNW Group/First Cobalt Corp.)
Figure 1. Interpretation of Idaho Property geophysical results overlain on the bedrock geology. Coloured contour image of chargeability represents processed values 100 metres below surface but modelling extends to 400m. Numbers represent chargeability anomalies described in table below. (CNW Group/First Cobalt Corp.)

Table 1. Interpretation of Chargeability Anomalies (from Figure 1)

Anomaly

Interpretation of Chargeability

Length (m)

1 & 3

Eastern extension of the Iron Creek cobalt-copper resource from surface down to below 300 metres

300

2

Iron Creek footwall mineralization along a separate metasedimentary horizon

100 (open to west)

4

Disseminated mineralization at surface traced below the cover rocks

300

5 & 7

Footwall Zone associated with disseminated mineralization at surface; anomaly #5 may be the eastern correlation along this metasedimentary horizon

400

6

Western extension of the Iron Creek cobalt-copper resource from surface and below the cover rocks

750

8

Weakly anomalous response from disseminated mineralization along a separate metasedimentary horizon

300

9

Weakly anomalous response from disseminated mineralization along a separate metasedimentary horizon

400

Nine discrete chargeability anomalies have been interpreted. The geophysical survey results are also interpreted to highlight north-south trending faults previously identified by bedrock mapping. The continuity of the high chargeability anomalies reflect a minor offset on these faults at the margins of the Challis that are interpreted to displace the mineralized zone southward.

A drilling program is currently being designed to test for the extensions of the Iron Creek cobalt-copper resource. The areas with high chargeability anomalies considered to be associated with mineralization along this horizon have been prioritized for this program. Further ground geophysical surveys are also planned to better resolve the anomalies at depth below cover and cover the area between high chargeability anomalies associated with the Footwall Zone.

Iron Creek Cobalt-Copper Resource

Iron Creek is a high grade underground primary cobalt deposit on patented property in the United States. It currently has an Indicated Resource of 2.2 million tonnes at 0.32% cobalt equivalent (0.26% cobalt and 0.61% copper) for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and an Inferred Resource of 2.7 million tonnes at 0.28% cobalt equivalent (0.22% cobalt and 0.68% copper) for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt. The resource estimate used a 0.18% cobalt equivalent cutoff grade.

Drilling has outlined the strike extent of mineralization to over 900 metres and down-dip to over 650 metres. Mineralization remains open along strike and down-dip, suggesting strong potential for significant future resource growth. Thick mineralized zones of up to 30 metres of true thickness reflect broad stratabound lithological controls.

Iron Creek mineralization occurs as lenses and pods of pyrite, the dominant phase hosting cobalt, that are primarily concordant to the sedimentary layering in the host rocks. Chalcopyrite, the only copper mineral phase, is disseminated and also occurs as stringers cutting pyrite mineralization within the zone of mineralization.

The host rocks to mineralization are a finely inter-bedded sequence of siltstone and argillite with intermittent, less than 30cm thick, quartzite layers. Ripple and dune sedimentary structures are well-preserved throughout the mineralized sequence. A higher proportion of quartzite layers have been mapped above and below the mineralized zone at surface marking the stratigraphic hangingwall and footwall to mineralization.

To learn more about the Iron Creek Project, please refer to the Company's 2019 corporate video, which can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAaL4o8ijiw&feature=emb_logo.

Qualified Person Statement

Dr. Frank Santaguida, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dr. Santaguida is employed as Vice President, Exploration for First Cobalt.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted primary cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Idaho, USA and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for First Cobalt, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although First Cobalt believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, First Cobalt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

First Cobalt Corp. (CNW Group/First Cobalt Corp.)
First Cobalt Corp. (CNW Group/First Cobalt Corp.)

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/23/c3483.html

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Happier, fit and on new poles: Alysha Newman targets indoor Canadian record

    (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File - image credit) Alysha Newman was back to her old self, laughing, poking fun at her best friends and fellow pole vaulters on a drive to an indoor competition, and no longer doubting her place in the sport. In her best running shape and technical form, Newman isn't ruling out the possibility of raising her 4.82-metre Canadian record to 4.85 or 4.90 in the coming weeks. "I'm so much happier [competing]. Last [winter] I was going through some personal things off the track with a relationship that wasn't well," said Newman, who will compete Wednesday at a World Indoor Tour meet in Madrid and the All Star Perche event in France on Saturday. "I was able to get that out of my life and move on from the situation, him and that part of my life." "Him" is Newman's ex-boyfriend and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was arrested Oct. 20, 2019 on charges he assaulted the 26-year-old native of London, Ont., in a hotel room at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Newman later withdrew all domestic dispute-related charges against Chickillo, whom she met several years earlier in the training room while a student-athlete at the University of Miami. "When you realize no one is pulling you down anymore you become a lot happier, you look forward to things and you're more appreciative of people in your life that are there to support you," said Newman of her parents and best friend, Kristy Smith. "Everyone around me is enjoying life and that's what I needed." Seeing Smith happy again and successful in life after working through a similar past relationship gave Newman confidence she could feel the same one day. Agent Jeff Hartwig, a former pole vaulter and member of the U.S. Olympic teams in 1996 and 2008, was an inspiration for Newman on the track. "There was some doubt in my mind. Why am I pole vaulting? What is it to me?" the 2016 Olympian remembered during a recent phone interview from France. "To my ex [he thought I was] pole vaulting as a hobby. Now, I walk into an arena and I'm not doubting why I'm there. I realize how much fun it is to run, put up a high bar or make people smile. You realize the little things become big things. "Jeff helped me realize how much we, as pole vaulters, inspire people and want people to go after their dreams." An interest in acting Hartwig told CBC Sports he simply reminded Newman of her past and recent success. "The hard work and commitment she always puts forth is like money in the bank ready to withdraw when needed," he said, adding all athletes encounter stress in life that could derail their career. "She just needed to tap into that strength and move forward, which she has done really well." Newman admitted there were "low, low days" early in her recovery from the failed relationship but the longtime Nike athlete vowed not to waste time when coronavirus shut down the sports world last March. She expressed a desire to excel off the track in her modelling career and on social media by helping people feel empowered to pursue their goals through her Instagram feed. "I had all this time to invest in myself and I was going to do what I love. I hired an actress coach so I'm looking to get into acting," said Newman, who also bought a house last spring in Caledon, Ont., about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto, to be closer to coaches Doug Wood and Zeke Krykorka at the Bolton Pole Vault training facility. On the pole vault runway, Newman has been "ecstatic" with the early results from jumping on new poles custom made by Gill Athletics. The 14-foot, nine-inch poles are three inches longer, allowing for a higher grip without compromising performance and the potential to jump higher. Newman cleared 4.62 metres the first time with the poles at a Perche Elite Tour meet on Feb. 6 in Rouen, France, and plans to use them for the balance of the indoor campaign. She averaged 4.53 across four indoor meets a year ago after setting her indoor mark on Aug. 28, 2019. With competitions cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman decided 2020 would be a training year focused on improving her velocity, power and speed hitting the box. The goal was to reach her August jumping shape at the beginning of 2021 after noticing her confidence and speed lagged during the indoor season in recent years. "I'm almost there. The speed training in 2020 has translated and I'm bringing energy I haven't before on the runway," said Newman, who achieved the 4.70 Tokyo Olympic standard in June 2019. "My weight and body fat is exactly where it was [last] August and my ankle power is a lot stronger this year. "Now, the goal is to get comfortable and into a rhythm on these poles. The moment I figure out how to connect the top of the pole with my feet, it's going to be incredible. "I don't see 4.85, 4.90 as out of reach by the end of indoor season. If I could pull out another 80 indoor season [like 2019], I would be in great shape heading to outdoors."

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?