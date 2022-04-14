‘Spear-like object’ impaled dolphin found on Florida beach, killing it, officials say

A dead bottlenose dolphin recently found on a Florida beach was impaled in her head by a “spear-like object” while she was alive, officials say.

The trauma from that injury is believed to have killed her, according to an April 13 news release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Now officials are asking for the public’s help in determining who might have stabbed the dolphin — who was lactating — before she was found at Fort Myers Beach on March 24.

She had a wound above her right eye, photos show, and it was likely inflicted near the time of her death.

“Based on the shape, size and characteristics of the wound, it is suspected that the dolphin was impaled while in a begging position,” the NOAA said. “Begging is not a natural behavior for dolphins and is frequently associated with illegal feeding.

“People can help prevent future harm to wild dolphins by not feeding or attempting to feed them,” officials continued. “Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people, boats, and fishing gear with food, which puts dolphins and people in harmful situations.”

This adult female dolphin is one of 27 who have been shot by a gun or arrow, or impaled by a sharp object, since 2002 in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the news release.

“Harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” officials said. “Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation.”

If you have additional information regarding the incident, officials ask that you call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Fort Myers Beach is in southwest Florida, about 150 miles south of Tampa.

