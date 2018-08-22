How speaking four languages helps Braves star Ozzie Albies in life

One of the main points of MLB’s Players Weekend is for players to show off their personalities. They wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys, wear custom-designed cleats and have personalized jersey patches aimed at letting fans know more about them.

Ozzie Albies of the Braves, the 21-year-old All-Star second baseman, is one of this year’s Players Weekend ambassadors and there’s plenty to learn about him. We went through a number of the highlight on this week’s Yahoo Sports MLB podcast, in which Albies was our guest.

A few of the things you’ll learn in our interview: He’s wearing “Puchi” on his jersey as his nickname because that’s what his grandma used to call him. He has a sense of style — just look at his All-Star red carpet outfit.

This is one thing that’s especially interesting about Albies: As a native of Curaçao, he speaks four languages — English, Spanish, Dutch and Papiamentu, a lesser-known creole language, which he gives you a quick lesson in on the show.

“It feels great that God gave me this opportunity to learn all these languages,” Albies told Yahoo Sports on this week’s podcast. “I can communicate everywhere I go.”

There’s a lot more where that came from, so check out the entire episode. You can find our entire podcast and interview with Albies by clicking over to Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Acast.

Elsewhere on this week’s podcast, we’re talking about:



• Whether baseball’s unwritten rules are slowly dying

• Should the Red Sox, Cubs or Indians be most worried about pitcher injuries?

• Making sense of the wild NL playoff picture

• Ozzies in baseball, which brings us to a story about a casino plus Ozzie and Jose Canseco

Once again, you can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Acast and where ever you find podcasts. If you dig what we’re doing, we’d appreciate your ratings and reviews to help the show grow.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is one of the ambassadors for MLB’s Players Weekend. (AP)

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

