DNC lineup of speakers headlined by the Obamas and Jill Biden as keynotes

The Democratic National Convention is turning to former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden as keynote speakers for the first three nights of next week's convention before presumptive nominee Joe Biden, who has now completed his ticket by choosing California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, delivers his acceptance speech to cap Thursday.

Under the banner "Uniting America," the convention – previously set for Milwaukee but moved to a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic – will seek to also tell the stories of Americans who are struggling amid the global coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

Biden will accept the presidential nomination and attend the convention from Wilmington, Delaware, but Democratic officials have not announced a specific location for his speech. Other speakers will attend virtually as well.

Here's the nightly lineup of speakers, according to a schedule the Democratic National Convention Committee released Tuesday, with more speakers to be announced later this week.

Monday: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, John Kasich

Democrats are using Monday to show support from opposite ends of the of political spectrum with speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a 2016 Republican candidate for president who has been critical of Trump.

Michelle Obama will be Monday's keynote speaker while Eva Longoria, former "Desperate Housewives" actress, will be the night's emcee.

Sanders is the standard-bearer of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, while Biden has appealed to more centrist Democrats. But the former Senate colleagues have worked together since Sanders exited the race, previously establishing several Biden-Sanders unity task forces.

Monday's theme, "We the People," will focus on "Americans rising up to take our country back" by singling out what the campaign calls the nation's three crises: the pandemic, the struggling economy and racial injustice.

Other speakers Monday include: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-N.M.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Rep. Jim Clyburn , D-S.C.; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Tuesday: Jill Biden, Bill Clinton, AOC, Sally Yates

In another display of unity from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will speak Tuesday.

The Tuesday lineup also includes former President Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, who is the night's keynote speaker.

