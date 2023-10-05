Speaker Trump would be just what we Republicans deserve

Former President Donald Trump. Could he replace Kevin McCarthy, the ousted Speaker of the House? - Spencer Platt/Getty

Conservatives in the US can’t have nice things, and for that they can thank the Republican Party.

Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the man who allegedly brandished naked photos of his sexual partners to colleagues on the House floor, seven other Republicans joined with Democrats to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. This is the first time a speaker has been voted out in US history. Democrats, of course, were happy to play along.

McCarthy was no angel, but it’s almost certain that the man or woman who replaces him will be more of a devil. Just take a look at the name now being floated by some Republicans: former President Donald Trump.

“This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J Trump for speaker of the US House of Representatives,” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) announced.

Never one to turn down flattery, Trump refused to rule the offer out:

“Lot of people have been calling me about Speaker, all I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party,” he said on Wednesday as he stood outside the Manhattan courthouse where he is undergoing a trial for fraud.

On Wednesday afternoon, he further revelled in the invitation, sharing a fake photo of himself holding the speaker’s gavel on Truth Social.

Despite straining under the weight of four indictments, Trump could technically be speaker. There is no rule that the speaker of the US House of Representatives must be a representative. Onlookers have thrown out suggestions from Arnold Schwarzenegger to a meme of actor Kevin James. On a more realistic note, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) now says he’s running for the role.

But why shouldn’t it be Trump? The Republican Party has torn its credibility to shreds so many times; it might as well rip up the final piece. Many GOP voters likely knew but didn’t care that in July 2016, when party members nominated Donald Trump to represent them, the only way he’d exit the political scene would be through death. Considering that he’s 77 years old, this would not be out of the question, though waiting for someone to kick the bucket so you can get back to business is a poor political strategy.

Story continues

Conservatives are quick to talk about the wins they saw during the Trump years – energy independence, three Supreme Court justices, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, to name a few – but it’s time to pay for our deal with the devil.

We elected an unstable megalomaniac to the highest post in the land; now he’s tanking Republican candidates in our midterm elections and taking up all the oxygen in the room even when he’s not there (see the first two Republican presidential debates).

The idea that Trump could become Speaker of the House is fitting for a party that has lost its way. McCarthy’s leadership (or lack thereof) aside, his ousting has provoked incredible infighting among his party, which Democrats are ready to exploit.

You hate to hand it to him, but hoodie-wearing Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is right: “Replacing one dick with a different kind of dick isn’t going to change anything in the House,” he reportedly said.

There could be one good thing about Trump becoming House Speaker. Maybe he would enjoy the chance for viral sound bites so much that he’d stop running for president. That won’t really happen, but Republicans have made this bed, and we have to lie in it. Now all we can do is dream.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.