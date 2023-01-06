Speaker stalemate drags on as 'never Kevin' Republicans say they can't trust Kevin McCarthy

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – The House remained gridlocked Thursday after Republican lawmakers were unable to herd their majority behind a speaker candidate for a third consecutive day since the new Congress convened.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to meet the needed 218-vote threshold on five separate ballots as he tied – and then vaulted past – a 100-year record for one of the longest speaker races.

McCarthy's foes pushed the California Republican into the history books after the ninth ballot made this one of the longest speaker battles. He lost three ballots each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In 1923, it took Massachusetts Rep. Frederick Gillett nine rounds of voting to win his speaker bid. This time, the House will have to go to at least a 12th ballot – the most since before the Civil War.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

The prolonged leadership process has delayed GOP plans to wield a majority eager to scrutinize President Joe Biden's administration while pushing a more conservative legislative agenda.

Tensions spilled over as some frustrated GOP lawmakers pointed out that the caucus has overwhelmingly backed McCarthy on multiple ballots.

Michigan Republican John James said voters didn't elect them to Congress for this. He noted the House GOP's success in winning back the chamber during last year's midterms compared to fellow Republicans in the Senate and state legislatures.

"You don't fire a guy who's winning," James, who nominated McCarthy for the first vote Thursday (and seventh ballot overall), said.

World: Putin orders cease-fire in Ukraine to mark Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday: Live updates

Here are the top takeaways:

McCarthy vs. GOP rebels

McCarthy offered a slate of new concessions to put a stop to the Republican rebellion against him.

The plan limited many powers of the speakership, notably by allowing for a single member to force a vote to remove the speaker. McCarthy had been proposing no fewer than five members while the rule under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was more than half the caucus.

Other offers included giving more conservatives the authority to pick a third of the members on the powerful House Rules Committee (which decides how legislation comes to the floor).

Republican Lauren Boebert, of Colorafo, Jan. 4, 2023.
Republican Lauren Boebert, of Colorafo, Jan. 4, 2023.

Politics: Biden to travel to El Paso border, announce new steps to curb surge of migrants

Jan. 6: Capitol attack 2 years later. Trump still plagued by multiple investigations

Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher told reporters that McCarthy has made a “persuasive case" with those compromises but that opponents refused to budge.

"The biggest roadblock, I don't know, I mean (it) seems to be just basic trust," he said.

"We need to get to a point where we start evaluating what life after Kevin McCarthy looks like," Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, another of the GOP rebels, said on the House floor.

Donalds 'ain't no prop,' lawmaker says

Florida Republican Byron Donalds, one of four Black GOP members in the House, was once again thrust into the national spotlight as an alternative candidate for McCarthy's foes.

The historic bid, however, was dubbed a ploy by one of the Democrats most outspoken members.

Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds

"(For what it's worth), Byron Donalds is not a historic candidate for speaker," Missouri Democrat Cori Bush said in a tweet Wednesday.

"He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress – it’s pathetic."

More: Meet Byron Donalds, the GOP representative nominated for House speaker

That caught the attention of North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop, who emphasized Thursday the potential history in electing the first Black speaker in U.S. history.

"He ain't no prop," Bishop said.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., addresses a sit-in on Capitol Hill on Aug. 3, 2021. The congresswoman, who lived in a car with her kids two decades ago after an eviction, slept and stayed outside the Capitol for several days protesting the lapse in the federal eviction moratorium.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., addresses a sit-in on Capitol Hill on Aug. 3, 2021. The congresswoman, who lived in a car with her kids two decades ago after an eviction, slept and stayed outside the Capitol for several days protesting the lapse in the federal eviction moratorium.

Donalds, a rock-solid conservative on most issues, did respond via Twitter, saying "nobody asked Bush her opinion" and that his colleague should engage the debate rather than name-calling.

"Until then, don't be a crab in a barrel," he said.

Members-elect only

Why this matters outside of Washington is that technically there are no "members" of the 118th Congress until this speaker saga ends.

“I don’t know what my status is,” California Democrat Ted Lieu told the AP.

That's because the speaker is the one who swears in members and leads the organization of the chamber, which means no legislative business can be done either. That's creating issues from silly to serious ones in a House with no rules.

Thumb twiddling: What can the House do without a speaker? Occupy offices, field calls, talk. Not much else.

How enfeebled are they? The speaker controls the House floor thermostat. There have been some complaints this week that it’s too hot or too cold inside the chamber.

But this is beginning to worry some on weightier matters.  Lawmakers on key committees can no longer access classified documents related to national security or find themselves locked out of  sensitive briefings with federal agencies.

"My office was informed by an agency today that they cannot communicate with my staff regarding active casework because we are not yet sworn in! The handful holding up the speaker election is not helping Americans but directly hurting them," Nebraska Republican Don Bacon said in a tweet Thursday.

New line of succession

For the moment, this impasse also impacts the line of presidential succession.

After the vice president the speaker is second in line should the president die, resign or be removed.

Nation: Police said a doctor drove his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and family inside. Here's what we know

More: State of emergency in California as powerful storm brings heavy rain, power outages

But without a speaker, that responsibility now falls to the Senate president pro tempore, who is Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington. She was sworn-in Tuesday and became the first woman to hold the position in 234 years.

WASHINGTON, DC - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trolling Trump?

During the vote-a-rama Thursday, some of the "never Kevin" Republicans began to bleed away from Donalds in what could be a search for a consensus candidate.

Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern, who received two votes during the eighth ballot and was later nominated, for instance.

Jan. 6: Attack shook once-fierce loyalties of Trump's closest aides, new transcripts show

At one point Florida Republican Matt Gaetz threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, who failed to persuade the McCarthy foes this week.

The U.S. Constitution doesn't require the speaker be a sitting member of the House. However, every speaker who ever served has been a sitting member of the House.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Speaker stalemate divides GOP as foes say they can't trust McCarthy

Latest Stories

  • President Biden is coming to the Tri-State

    President Joe Biden will be in Covington Wednesday to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure deal that will improve the Brent Spence Bridge.

  • Prince William and Harry’s royal rumble: Six strange moments you (probably) missed

    “What’s going to be left for the book?” we sneered. “How many times can he play the same old tune?” we wailed. “He’s given the best stuff to Oprah, then the dregs to the documentary, so the book will have nothing…”

  • 'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral

    Thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a funeral that had no blueprint.

  • Recap: House adjourns as speaker vote stretches past 11th ballot, most since before the Civil War

    The vote for a new speaker of the House dragged into day three Thursday as Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost a series of ballots.

  • NH Democrats say they will not comply with DNC demands over presidential primary

    ﻿New Hampshire Democrats on Wednesday again pushed back on demands from the Democratic National Committee about the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

  • Crisis, chaos, confusion in the House

    For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty. It's Thursday's news.

  • Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence

    OTTAWA — Canadian tourists were trapped inside a Mexican hotel Thursday as buses that were supposed to take them to an airport and safely home burned outside. "It's just chaos," said Tina Dahl of Edmonton, whose six family members stranded in the popular tourist city of Mazatlan were supposed to fly out Thursday night. The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country. The violence began after a pre

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles. DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park — both goals coming after he apparently sustained