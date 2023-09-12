Speaker McCarthy expected to endorse impeachment inquiry into President Biden, unclear if he has the votes

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, two sources told ABC News.

Sources said he plans to tell his conference the impeachment inquiry is the "the logical next step" in order to obtain bank records and other documents from the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

McCarthy has made it clear there will be a vote for an impeachment inquiry, but as of now he doesn't appear to have the votes to open one.

A campaign to persuade holdouts like GOP Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., is already underway. Buck will receive a briefing from the House Oversight Committee staff this week on the investigations into President Biden, according to sources familiar.

The endorsement was first reported by Punchbowl News.

McCarthy has signaled a Biden impeachment inquiry for weeks.

Back in August, he told Fox News, an impeachment inquiry would be "a natural step forward," arguing it “provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.” So far, Republicans have not been able to prove any wrongdoing by President Biden.

PHOTO: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 12, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

White House spokesperson Ian Sams responded to McCarthy's comments at the time in a social media post: "'A natural step forward' based on what?"

"This crazy exercise is rooted not in facts [and] truth but partisan shamelessness," Sams wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While McCarthy has privately told Republicans he plans to pursue an impeachment inquiry, he hasn't specified when it could happen.

House returns as McCarthy, McConnell at odds in government shutdown battle

McCarthy's endorsement comes as he looks to stave off a possible revolt from conservative hard-liners and avoid a government shutdown.

The House returns from recess on Tuesday with a fast-approaching Sept. 30 deadline to pass a spending measure to keep the government open. House Republican leaders are looking to pass a continuing resolution, or a short-term funding extension, to buy more time to hammer out the details of a broader appropriations package.

But members of the House Freedom Caucus -- the same group that held up McCarthy's ascension to the speakership and opposed his debt limit deal with President Biden -- have said they would not support a continuing resolution unless it includes certain language on border security and “weaponization of the DOJ.” The group is also opposed to further aid to Ukraine, potentially putting the House at odds with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Amid the tension, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has publicly threatened to bring a motion to vacate against McCarthy. The motion would force a vote on whether McCarthy should continue on as speaker.

McCarthy brushed off the threat, telling reporters on Monday evening: "He should go ahead and do it… Matt's, Matt."

"We got a lot of work -- we got a lot in September to do. We're gonna get our work done just as we've been doing," McCarthy added.

