Speaker Johnson’s Plan to Avert Shutdown Already Unpopular

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Saturday unveiled his plan to avoid a looming government shutdown next week with a spending proposal that is already getting heat from all sides. Text of the proposal was revealed Saturday and is expected to fund different federal agencies for different amounts of time—a proposal the Senate and White House are sure to oppose and that Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) earlier this week called “the craziest, stupidest thing I’ve ever heard of.” Johnson’s Republican colleagues have also expressed concern over the proposal, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) writing in a post that he “100% oppose[s]” the measure. The proposal does not include any additional aid to either Ukraine or Israel, or for humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Read it at The Washington Post

Read more at The Daily Beast.