Speaker Donald Trump? Unlikely; Trump says other Republicans would be better

Donald Trump at the courthouse

WASHINGTON - Speaker of the House Donald Trump? Don't bet on it.

Trump discouraged the notion of replacing deposed Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, telling reporters that he will do what he can to help the Republican Party, but it has other "great people" who could do the job.

"My focus - my total focus - is being president," Trump said before entering a New York City courtroom for a third day of testimony in his bank fraud civil trial.

In the hours after McCarthy's exit, a number of Trump supporters suggested him for Speaker.

"We can make him Speaker and then elect him President!" said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is vying for the running mate slot if Trump is again nominated for president.

Another Republican congressman, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, said he would nominate Trump for the speaker's job.

Technically, the Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of Congress, but no outsider has ever gotten the job.

Asked about the speaker chatter, Trump said: “A lot of people have been calling me about the speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever’s best for the country and the Republican Party ... We have some great people. We have some great, great people.”

