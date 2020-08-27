SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Releases Short Film on Canadian Farming Legacy

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

How the Geen family's agricultural experience is poised to disrupt the entire cannabis industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") has released a powerful new short film documenting the storied history of the Geen family, the generational farmers who founded the Okanagan based cannabis company. From cherries, apples, ginseng to peaches, and now cannabis, SpeakEasy Founder, Marc Geen, and his family are pioneers of agriculture with more than a century of farming experience in the region.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/jjoCGYM5024 (CNW Group/Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.) More

Directed and shot by documentary filmmaker, Simon Schneider (from CBC's The Nature of Things), the six minute short film highlights over one hundred years of hard-earned farming principles passed down through five generations of the Geen family. From the humble beginnings of Marc's great grandfather, Charles Howard Geen, who came to Kelowna, B.C. in 1903 and started growing fruit trees, to the purchase of 2200 acres of land in Rock Creek, B.C.'s fertile "Golden Mile", in 1995, where the family has successfully farmed for four generations, to Merv Geen's critical participation in SunRype's success as a former Chairman-of-the-board, and to founding SpeakEasy in 2013, the film illustrates the foundation in which a true agricultural legacy is built and what has set SpeakEasy apart from other licensed cannabis producers.

As the film shows, it's not only hard work and agricultural experience that have laid the foundation for SpeakEasy to cultivate what is set to be the best product on the market. It's also the farmer's keen sense of selecting the perfect site and land to grow on.

"The Golden Mile is one of the most fertile areas in Canada as it's a perfect climate with tons of sunshine, lots of heat, cool at the right times, not too extreme and very little rain. The land is beautiful for growing cannabis." says Marc Geen, Founder of SpeakEasy. "Licensed producers made a massive assumption that simply getting on the shelf would lead to success. Cherries are one of the hardest crops to harvest, cannabis is no different. Agriculture at this level is an art and these consumers are no different than wine connoisseurs, you simply can't cut corners."

After a long journey to build the necessary infrastructure and getting the licensing approval through Health Canada, the Geen name is about to put its stamp on a new crop. SpeakEasy will make history cultivating one of the largest outdoor cannabis harvests in Canada this September. SpeakEasy expects to harvest 70,000 kg of sun-grown cannabis at a projected $0.04 a gram this fall, with the same methods and climate Canada is world-renowned for.

The SpeakEasy Family Legacy short film is available to stream now through YouTube:

https://youtu.be/jjoCGYM5024

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages five generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis at scale currently in its 10,000 square foot indoor facility and is approaching harvest of its 60-acre outdoor field. The Company's intention, upon receipt of an amendment to its current licence, is to include 53,000 square feet of additional indoor cultivation and process area. Total yearly production of cannabis flower and biomass is projected to be in excess of 80,000 kilograms per year.

