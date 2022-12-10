SPCA seizes 10 neglected horses from Fresno-area owner. Here’s how you can help

Humane officers seized 10 neglected horses from a Fresno County owner and moved the animals to a secure facility, a Central California SPCA official said Friday.

Spokesman Walter Salvari added that the seizure occurred Tuesday after the owner did not respond to attempts by officials to work with the agency to improve care for the animals.

No other details were releassed because of the ongoing investigation, Salvari said.

According to the SPCA, in general animal cruelty and neglect include poisoning; animal fighting; deprivation of food, water or shelter; and animal hoarding. If abuse is suspected, the agency can be contacted here.

The agency is seeking donations for medical and daily care because it is expected the horses will be under its care “for the forseeable future.” Anyone who wishes to help can donate here.

