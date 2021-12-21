SpatialPort Introduces the World’s First Luxury NFT Watch Collection

Limited Edition NFTs of 3D/AR-Wearable SP21 MTVRSMaster Genesis Collection Available Only from SpatialPort, Developer of the First 3D eCommerce Metaverse

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / SpatialPort , a startup developing the world's first 3D ecommerce metaverse platform, has announced the inaugural release of 10,200 luxury AR-wearable 3D NFT watches - the SP21 MTVRSMaster Collection. Each SP21 NFT watch is an AR-wearable timepiece that can be combined with the SpatialPort Snapchat AR Filter .

To mark the occasion, SpatialPort is giving away three MTVRSMaster watches daily from December 21st 2021 through January 4th 2022. Participants who utilize our AR Snapchat filter and generate the most likes on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and/or Facebook; the overall best creative content; or the post from the most unique location will be awarded a MTVRSMaster Genesis watch.

"We're delighted to raise the bar of quality and craftsmanship in the NFT industry with the introduction of SP21 MTVRSMaster Collection," said Alex Bellesia, SpatialPort co-founder and CEO. "The collection represents the world's first timepiece which connects the real and the virtual through blockchain and AR. Each watch is uniquely created with the use of a curated blend of highly rendered handcrafted design and computer-generated design variations. Our proprietary technology algorithmically generates exacting details to ensure each timepiece is truly a one-of-a-kind NFT collectible."

Mr. Bellesia explains that it is not just the world's first timepiece which connects the real and the virtual world through blockchain and AR, but it is a new form of investment.

"People who believe in the project and buy watches are also supporting the company in pursuing its mission to free the metaverse and bet on an appreciation of the value of the watch," he stated. "The sale of the watch will be entirely invested in the development of a 3D metaverse platform powered by a configurator for brands and private individuals to build their independent metaverse without the need to be on Meta and other walled gardens. Our community of artists, brands, and investors will create the best independent multiverse alternative to Meta in the market thanks to the funding that we anticipate generating through the sale of the NFTs."

Story continues

Each SP21 MTVRSMaster watch includes:

Priority access and discounts to future SpatialPort NFT drops

Early entry into the SpatialPort Shopping Metaverse app

Complementary 3D "SP-Maecenas" showroom to promote and sell NFTs

Exclusive access to SpatialPort's private Discord channel and world class parties and events

Decentralizing the Metaverse for All

In support of the SP21 MTVRSMaster NFT launch, SpatialPort will create a pilot episode of an episodic NFT web series owned by the community. Each episode will be sold by auction and the buyer will earn 20% from the sale of upcoming episode.

"We're strongly committed to an open vendor, shopper, influencer, and investor metaverse model which is decentralized, democratized and secure," stated Scott Fackert, SpatialPort co-founder and COO. "Specifically, we anticipate that new opportunities in the virtual economy will be free of control by any single technology provider, social network, or platform, which will create the optimal model for fostering innovation and growth. Our intention is to ensure SpatialPort is the premier 3D marketplace for retailers to host their brand environment, for influencers to guide their audience, and for consumers to curate their personal showrooms to share and earn an affiliate income."

To learn more about the SP21 MTVRSMaster Collection and SpatialPort ecommerce solutions, visit spatial-port.com or contact us at hello@spatial-port.com .

About SpatialPort

Founded by a team of ecommerce, fashion, and video game industry veterans, SpatialPort is on a mission to democratize online shopping by developing a no-code 3D CMS and ecommerce platform for retailers, consumers, gamers, and influencers.

Catch the wave at www.spatial-port.com

SOURCE: SpatialPort





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/675609/SpatialPort-Introduces-the-Worlds-First-Luxury-NFT-Watch-Collection



