Spartan® RV Chassis Introduces Premier Drive™ with all new Independent Front Suspension for Industry’s Best-in-Class Ride and Handling

Spartan RV Chassis

Latest Spartan® RV Chassis innovation to debut at Entegra Coach Diesel Owners' Homecoming event in Goshen, Ind.

Spartan Premier Drive™

Spartan Premier Drive™, a single, comprehensive and proprietary chassis system designed specifically for Class A RV luxury motorcoaches and engineered to deliver the best possible ride quality.

NOVI, Mich., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan® RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), today introduces Spartan Premier Drive™, a single, comprehensive and proprietary chassis system designed specifically for Class A RV luxury motorcoaches and engineered to deliver the best possible ride quality. Previewed at the Newmar Annual Dealer meeting in April, the Premier Drive™ system, complete with the all-new Independent Front Suspension (IFS), will make its industry debut at the 2022 Entegra Coach Diesel Owners' Homecoming event May 17-20 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind.



The Premier Drive™ system is a fully integrated collection of advanced chassis technologies. End to end, each element is custom designed and engineered to isolate and absorb bumps in the road.

“We know Luxury RV owners invest a lot of time and money into their motorcoaches, so we’ve designed each element of the Premier Drive™ system from the ground up to deliver the best ride quality possible,” said Steve Guillaume, President, Shyft Group Specialty Vehicles.

Designed with the driver and passenger in mind, the all-new IFS provides drivers advanced agility, maneuverability, and improved bump absorption through custom-built, high performance shocks – designed specifically for motor home use. With a tighter, more automotive feel at the steering wheel, drivers experience better steering control under all road conditions, and the 55° wheel cut creates exceptional maneuverability. The IFS also features the air disc brake system, which resists fade and adds stopping power while decreasing stopping distance for best-in-class driver safety.

“With every new innovation, driver safety and comfort is our number one priority,” said Guillaume. “Our new independent front suspension went through rigorous testing by highly trained engineers and experienced motorcoach drivers to ensure that every passenger feels comfortable and every driver feels in control, ready to take to the road with confidence.”

The Premier Drive system’s foundation is a robust frame and cross member system for the Class A Diesel industry, providing a solid and premium structure. The rear suspension stabilizes the back of the coach for smoother, more comfortable driving—even with uneven terrain, unpredictable roads, and windy conditions. The forces against the coach suspension are dissipated with the Spartan RV Chassis torsion control system—reducing the stress on the chassis frame. This leads to a more durable, longer-lasting chassis and less twisting, for a more stable riding experience.

The advanced tag axle enhances the turn radius—with a best-in-class 17º wheel cut—while distributing the coach’s weight more evenly. This gives the driver a smoother, softer-feeling ride while improving confidence in tight turning situations and the E-Z Steer technology allows the driver to adjust the steering effort to the most comfortable level in various driving conditions, reducing driver fatigue, and improving driving pleasure.

Entegra Coach Diesel Owners' Homecoming event attendees invited to visit the Spartan RV Chassis display to learn more about Premier Drive™ and the new IFS, as well as other brand offerings.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com .

