Spartan Fund Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating Change for MM Fund

Spartan Fund Management Inc.
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Fund Management Inc. (“Spartan”) today announced an update to the investment risk rating of MM Fund (the “Fund”). This change is reflected in the simplified prospectus and fund facts for the Fund that were filed on or about May 28, 2021.

Effective on or about May 28, 2021, the investment risk rating of the Fund changed from “Medium” to “Medium to High”. This change is in connection with the annual renewal of the Fund’s disclosure documents. There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by Spartan to identify the investment risk level of the Fund is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 416-601-3172 or by writing to Spartan at admin@spartanfunds.ca.

Spartan Fund Management Inc., established in 2006, is a Toronto-based asset manager that specializes in providing, through pooled funds, a broad selection of alternative investment solutions that meet a variety of investment needs. We believe that niche, non-conventional investment strategies tend to outperform more traditional strategies and/or add needed diversity.

We also believe that alternative investment strategies provide better risk-return opportunities for investors than do conventional strategies. Spartan accesses alternative investment strategies through internal investment teams or by way of selected sub-advisory arrangements with external registrants. Spartan’s clients primarily consist of high net worth individuals and family offices who access Spartan’s funds directly or through registered advisors. Spartan currently manages in excess of $1 billion in client assets.

To find out more, please visit www.spartanfunds.ca

Contact:

Brent Channell
Managing Director, Spartan Fund Management Inc.
(416) 601-3172
bchannell@spartanfunds.ca


Latest Stories

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Breaking down Alek Manoah's preposterous Blue Jays debut

    If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Why did the Leafs save their worst performance for Game 5?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance&nbsp;in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Breaking down the 4 types of postseason villains

    NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • Alek Manoah's mom becomes a legend during son's electrifying Blue Jays debut

    Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.

  • Mahrez’s path from street football to the Champions League stage

    Manchester City’s multi-billion pound project is targeting the priceless crown of European champions, which could centre around a footballing path sparked by a father’s passion and a €160 train ticket.

  • Tim Tebow shows off his route running and ball skills in first video from Jaguars camp

    Can one Tim Tebow practice rep tell us anything about his success as a tight end in the NFL?

  • Champions League final preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea

    Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Carey Price had to do his part after Canadiens finally came through with run support

    The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.

  • Nike drops Neymar after he refused to cooperate with sexual assault investigation

    Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Is Jonathan Taylor worth the No. 3 pick in fantasy drafts?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski explains why Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is definitely an early draft target.&nbsp;

  • NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

    Over 30% of the tickets at BetMGM have been wagered on either Durant or Harden.

  • Pulisic or Steffen? American Champions League winner awaits

    It has been 24 years since Jovan Kirovski became the first American player to earn a Champions League winner's medal. It is sure to happen for the second time on Saturday. In what will be a landmark occasion for the U.S. game, Manchester City and Chelsea will have American representation in their squads for the title match of club soccer’s biggest competition. Zack Steffen will almost certainly be on the bench for City, unless there’s a last-minute injury to first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, while Christian Pulisic has a good chance of starting for Chelsea. Pulisic, in particular, is on the threshold of history because no American has ever played in a Champions League final, much less started one. Kirovski didn't play a minute in the knockout stage during Borussia Dortmund’s run to the title in the 1996-97 season. Indeed, he wasn't on the roster for the final against Juventus, meaning his only minutes came via two substitute appearances in the group stage. A winner’s medal for Steffen would also come with something of an asterisk, given he has only played once for City in the Champions League this season — against Marseille in the final group game, when the team had already advanced. He kept a clean sheet, with City winning 3-0. Pulisic’s impact has been far more telling. Take the semifinals, for example, when he scored the crucial away goal in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg, dribbling around goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and finding the net through a mass of Madrid defenders. It was the first time an American had scored in a Champions League semifinal match. Then, in the second leg, it was another piece of individual skill from Pulisic, who again skipped past Courtois and then waited to deliver a pass from the byline, that set up the second goal — converted by Mason Mount — which sealed Chelsea’s spot in the final. The 22-year-old Pulisic has yet to explode in his injury-hit two years at Chelsea following a move from Borussia Dortmund for $73 million as the most expensive American player in soccer history, but the final three months of this season have been encouraging. Jürgen Klinsmann, who first called up Pulisic to the national team as United States coach, told The Associated Press that the Pennsylvania native has been learning to handle the pressure of playing for high-profile clubs. “He went through a huge learning curve, maturing process, which he's still in,” Klinsmann said, “and he worked under several different coaches, which gives you all different information. It doesn't mean that you're always on the same page, but you just try to take the best out of every relationship in every environment.” Pulisic recognizes that. “I’ve come very far,” Pulisic told CBS Sports ahead of the final. “There have been some real ups, also some times where I had some really difficult moments. I’m happy with the way I’m feeling.” Key to that is Pulisic trusting his body after a difficult first half of the season in which he was hampered by persistent hamstring injuries. He had hobbled off with the same injury during the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August and the club ended up devising a tailored training plan for him. Pulisic has only established himself as a regular — be that as a starter or a guaranteed impact sub — from March under Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. Pulisic’s numbers aren’t outstanding — he has four goals and set up three more in the Premier League this season — but then again few players at Chelsea have shone in attack under Tuchel, whose priority has been shoring up the defense and making the team hard to beat. The stats only tell half the story, though, when it comes to Pulisic, who plays a key role is causing chaos in a difficult-to-pick-up role between the lines of the opposition's midfield and defense. Chelsea's likely three strike force against City will be Timo Werner, Mason Mount and either Pulisic or Kai Havertz. Only Werner will play on the shoulder of City’s center backs, and even then he'll pick his moments because his tracking back and defensive work are just as important to Tuchel. Pulisic will likely only have small pockets of space to operate in against a hard-working City team that presses well, and his role will be to make things happen in the expected rare occasions that Chelsea get to hurt Pep Guardiola’s team. “I think he's now far more demanding in his game,” Klinsmann said. "He wants the ball continuously and he wants to put a stamp on the game with his presence on the field. And it's not very easy to do that at Chelsea because we all know how big the competition is there. “There's a rotation in place from the manager that, you know, brings people in and out. You come from the bench. You start a game and again maybe come from the bench. That is a huge learning curve because you still got to keep your spirit up.” Pulisic is an entertainer on the field, but he has said he doesn't care how Chelsea's players earn the win — just as long as they do. “It is great to watch entertaining, attacking and free-flowing football all the time," he said, “but when it gets to the end of the season, results matter.” An American winner will cap a breakthrough season in the Champions League for the United States, with a record 10 players from the country eligible for group-stage play. That included Weston McKennie at Juventus and Sergiño Dest at Barcelona, two of the biggest teams in Europe. They are sure to be looking on with pride, and no doubt a hint of jealousy, at Steffen and Pulisic this weekend. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas And Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press