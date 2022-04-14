SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 64,248,931 common shares, representing approximately 41.92% of Spartan's issued and outstanding shares, were representing at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Spartan for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Fotis Kalantzis 61,702,247 99.73% 169,621 0.27% Richard F. McHardy 61,681,512 99.69% 190,356 0.31% Donald Archibald 61,430,675 99.29% 441,193 0.71% Reginald J. Greenslade 61,725,912 99.76% 145,956 0.24% Kevin Overstrom 59,681,240 96.46% 2,190,628 3.54% Tamara MacDonald 54,705,522 88.42% 7,166,346 11.58%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated April 14, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

Spartan is committed to creating a modern energy company, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's ESG-focused culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and Montney. Spartan is focused on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing immediate production optimization, future growth with organic drilling, opportunistic acquisitions and the delivery of Free Funds Flow. Further detail is available in Spartan's investor presentation, which can be accessed on its website at www.spartandeltacorp.com.

