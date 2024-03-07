Is Sparta Prague vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest late on (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool resume their quest for European success on Thursday night when they travel to Czech Republic to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The Reds have been flying all season and have one trophy under their belt in the Carabao Cup, but as they are top of the Premier League, into the FA Cup quarter-finals and in the last 16 in Europe, they’ll certainly want at least one more piece of silverware.

That push for major honours was given a boost by a last-minute winner at the weekend in the league, but next up for Jurgen Klopp’s side is reigning champions Manchester City - just three days after this fixture against Sparta, so rotation may be a factor despite the Reds’ injuries.

The Czech outfit are four points clear at the top of their league domestically, though drew 0-0 with local rivals Slavia on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the fixture’s latest odds and tips.

When is Sparta Prague vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 7 March.

Where can I watch it?

All Europa League games are broadcast live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and TNT website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Thiago, Alisson, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones. Ryan Gravenberch is still out too and it’s yet to be determined if Mohamed Salah is ready to return - but Liverpool will surely take no risks with him ahead of Man City.

Sparta might be without Filip Panak in defence but they are otherwise able to pick from a full squad.

Predicted lineups

SPG - Vindahl, Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen, Preciado, Laci, Kairinen, Rynes, Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin

LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, McConnell, Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

Odds

Sparta

Draw

Liverpool

Prediction

A low-key Liverpool to get enough of a job done to put them in the driving seat at home in the second leg. Sparta 1-1 Liverpool.