Sparta Prague vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League score and updates as Diaz strikes after Bradley own goal

Liverpool travel to the Czech Republic on Thursday as they resume their hunt for a European trophy in this season’s Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have one trophy under their belt after their youthful side triumphed in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, and are still in the hunt for three others.

A last-minute winner from Darwin Nunez ensured Liverpool will travel across Europe at the top of the Premier League, and they are still in contention in the FA Cup as well.

However, with Manchester City to play on Sunday, Klopp could consider rotating some of his senior players for the journey and keeping his side fresh for the top-of-the-table clash.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Live

Sparta Prague host Liverpool in the Europa League, live on TNT Sports 1

This match is a round of 16 tie with the first leg being played tonight and the second in a week’s time

Mo Salah has returned to training and could feature for Liverpool

53’ GOAL! - Diaz restores Liverpool’s three goal lead (SPP 1-4 LIV)

46’ GOAL! - Bradley nets an own goal with his first touch (SPP 1-3 LIV)

45+3’ GOAL! - Nunez adds a third with a fine strike (SPP 0-3 LIV)

25’ GOAL! - Nunez curls in a long-ranged effort (SPP 0-2 LIV)

15’ SAVE! - Kelleher denies Haraslin (SPP 0-1 LIV)

6’ GOAL! - Mac Allister scores from the penalty spot (SPP 0-1 LIV)

Sparta Prague 1-4 Liverpool

19:04 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played and Liverpool have a dominant lead. Jurgen Klopp will be thinking about how to shore up the defence though the Reds could easily score more goals if they decide to up the tempo of play.

Sparta Prague 1-4 Liverpool

19:03 , Mike Jones

56 mins: The Sparta fans are still cheering and encouraging their team on. The game is quite open now and either team looks likely to score at any moment.

GOAL! Sparta Prague 1-4 Liverpool (Diaz, 53’)⚽️

18:58 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Nevermind. Why settle for two when you can lead by three?

Conor Bradley does will to link up with Harvey Elliott on the right side. Together they work the ball into the penalty area where it comes loose to Luis Diaz. He shoots and a deflection helps take the ball past the goalkeeper.

Sparta Prague 1-3 Liverpool

18:57 , Mike Jones

52 mins: Harvey Elliott has been pushed out wide on the right side with Alexis Mac Allister dropping deeper to play alongside Wataru Endo.

Klopp seems to want more control in the middle of the pitch. Liverpool need to settle the match down again. A two goal lead would be a huge margin to take back to Anfield.

Sparta Prague 1-3 Liverpool

18:55 , Mike Jones

51 mins: The centre-back is on his feet once more but Jurgen Klopp isn’t taking any chances. Virgil van Dijk is introduced as Konate walks off the pitch.

Klopp would not have wanted to use his captain this early in the second half.

Darwin Nunez is hooked off too with Dominik Szoboszlai brought on instead. Seems like Klopp will be making a formation change too.

Sparta Prague 1-3 Liverpool

18:53 , Mike Jones

49 mins: Ibrahima Konate has pulled up trying to stop Birmancevic from getting in behind. He goes down after Caoimhin Kelleher makes another good save and needs some treatment.

GOAL! Sparta Prague 1-3 Liverpool (Bradley OG, 46’)⚽️

18:51 , Mike Jones

46 mins: Yes they can!

The ball is flicked over the top down the right wing and Veljko Birmancevic gets into space. He darts to the box and squares the ball.

A back-tracking Conor Bradley, just introduced in place of Joe Gomez, sticks out a leg and smokes the ball into the back of his own net.

The hosts are back in this match.

Second half! Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool

18:49 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague get the match back underway hoping to cut the three goal deficit. There were plentiful chances for them in the first half, can they take one in the second?

HT Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool

18:45 , Mike Jones

Darwin Nunez’s first goal was the 1,000th that Liverpool have scored across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp, with tonight being their 476th such game.

HT Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool

18:40 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool

18:35 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: The whistle goes to end the first half. Liverpool have taken their chances, Sparta Prague haven’t taken theirs. That’s been the difference between the teams.

GOAL! Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool (Nunez, 45+3’)⚽️

18:34 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Nunez again!

Alexis Mac Allister flicks the ball over the top to Darwin Nunez who brings it under control the touches it towards the box. He belts a dipping shot at goal and beats Peter Vindahl to add a third on the night for Liverpool!

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:33 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:29 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Asger Sorensen is forced off the pitch before the first half comes to an end and is replaced with Matej Rynes.

Save! Cody Gakpo gets into the box and receives the ball. Peter Vindahl keeps out the shot after slipping and falling to the ground. He recovers well to leap across to his left and denies the Reds a third goal.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:25 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Liverpool have gotten away with a couple of chances now and, backed by some fine goalkeeping from Kelleher, have kept their two goal cushion in tact.

This match feels like one which will see Sparta Prague score a couple if they can get the first one in. Liverpool will need to reset at the break.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:23 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Oh no!

Sparta Prague should have a goal. Harvey Elliott loses the ball and it gets slipped into the box for Kuchta. He collects and drills a low effort at Caoimhin Kelleher but the Liverpool goalkeeper is up to the task and keeps it out.

The best chance comes to Veljko Birmancevic who gets to the rebound but the ball is stuck under his feet and rolls wide of the target.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:21 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Jan Kuchta has a half chance on the volley but his effort is booted high over the crossbar.

Liverpool then come down the pitch and win a corner. An outswinger comes into the box but is nodded as far as Wataru Endo. He volleys one at goal but, like Kuchta, knocks the effort high and wide.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:19 , Mike Jones

31 mins: In the other early kick off featuring a British club, Roma have taken a 1-0 lead over Brighton through Paulo Dybala’s opener.

The Seagulls will need to fight back in that one.

Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool

18:15 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Liverpool’s lead is a comfortable one now. Another goal and they’ll think that the tie is over with a second leg still to come. Jurgen Klopp will already be thinking about making changes at half-time.

Sparta Prague won’t be too disheartened. They were playing well in the build up to that second goal.

GOAL! Sparta Prague 0-2 Liverpool (Nunez, 25’)⚽️

18:11 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Oh my!

Just as Sparta Prague are increasing the pressure in Liverpool’s final third the visitors transition the ball swiftly through the middle of the pitch.

Harvey Elliott slots a pass into Darwin Nunez who skips to the right then curls a wonderfully shot from range past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

18:09 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Martin Vitik is given a loud cheer for his defence over on right side of the pitch for Sparta Prague. He stops Luis Diaz from weaving his way into the box and wins a goal kick.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

18:07 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Chance! Angelo Preciado catches Liverpool’s defence too high again and sprints in behind Andy Robertson to carry the ball forward on the right wing.

He dances into the box but comes up against Ibrahima Konate who first blocks the attempted cross then turns the rebounded shot wide of the goal.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

18:04 , Mike Jones

18 mins: That was brilliant defending from Kelleher and Gomez but it will show that Liverpool are vulnerable this evening if Sparta can get in behind them.

At the other end of the pitch the Reds win the first corner of the game which is whipped into the box by Andy Robertson. It’s a Sparta head that gets to the ball first and it is nodded out of the dangerzone.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

18:02 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Unbelievable!

What a save this is from Caoimhin Kelleher. A quick throw in from the hosts sees them break in behind Liverpool’s scattered back line.

Jan Kuchta collects the ball and darts into the box before squaring a fine pass to Lukas Haraslin. He shoots but Kelleher sticks out his left hand and palms the ball into the air.

It’s not enough to stop the goal but Joe Gomez gets back and scoops the ball off the line to safety.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

17:58 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Wataru Endo is a little heavy and a little late on a tackle against Lukas Haraslin which doesn’t please the Sparta forward. The host burst down the left wing and win a throw in.

It’s sent long into the box and there’s a scramble before Liverpool hook the ball away through Luis Diaz.

Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool

17:56 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Liverpool will be pleased with their start. Asger Sorensen, and Sparta Prague as a whole, have been a bit scatterbrained during the opening few minutes of this one.

They need to stay switched on in order to get back into the match.

GOAL! Sparta Prague 0-1 Liverpool (Mac Allister, 6’)⚽️

17:52 , Mike Jones

6 mins: A perfect start for Liverpool!

Alexis Mac Allister steps up for the Reds, whips his foot over the ball and curls the spot kick into the bottom left corner as the goalkeeper dives the opposite way.

Sparta Prague 0-0 Liverpool

17:51 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Penalty to Liverpool!

Jurgen Klopp has named a pretty strong team tonight and is showing Sparta Prague the respect they deserve. Asger Sorensen turns blind with the ball and runs into Alexis Mac Allister who nicks the ball away.

Sorensen follows through and kicks the Liverpool midfielder who goes down inside the penalty area. After VAR check the referee points to the spot!

Sparta Prague 0-0 Liverpool

17:48 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Close!

A mistake from the home side sees Wataru Endo release Darwin Nunez into the penalty area. He skips to the left of the goalkeeper but is off balance when he shoots and scuffs the ball.

Ladislav Krejci clears the danger off the line as Cody Gakpo looked for the rebound but that was a close call for Sparta Prague.

Kick off! Sparta Prague 0-0 Liverpool

17:46 , Mike Jones

Liverpool get the ball rolling for this last-16 tie. Harvey Elliott sends the ball back to Ibrahima Konate who passes it across to Andy Robertson.

The Reds’ captain tonight carries the ball down the left wing but runs into traffic and has to retreat.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:42 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams!

Andy Robertson has the captain’s armband for tonight’s clash as Virgil van Dijk has to settle for a spot on the bench ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tie with Man City.

Mo Salah is in the squad but as a substitute and it remains to be seen whether he’ll get a run out this evening. Kick off is up next...

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:40 , Mike Jones

These sides have met once before - in the last 32 of this competition back in 2010/11. Dirk Kuyt scored the only goal as the Reds won 1-0 on aggregate over two legs.

Who will triumph from this two-legged tie?

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:35 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are just two goals short of recording 1,000 during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as manager. Klopp has taken charge of Liverpool in Europe more times than any other boss in club history. This match will be his 88th fixture.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:30 , Mike Jones

The Reds have met Czech opposition on two prior occasions, defeating Slovan Liberec in 2000/01 en route to Uefa Cup success, while they previously met Sparta Prague in 2010/11.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:25 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored 45 goals in 72 European appearances for Liverpool and has scored three goals in 182 minutes of Europa League action this season.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:20 , Mike Jones

Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott were the only players to start all six group games for Liverpool, with Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez also appearing in all six.

The Reds have used 27 different players in the competition so far this season. Only Elliott has played every minute of the Europa League campaign so far.

Alexis Mac Allister on facing Sparta Prague

17:15 , Mike Jones

“We know that they are unbeaten at home, top of the league, and that tells you that they are a very good team. Of course, we have seen some videos and we know what they do, but we need to focus on ourselves.

“If we focus on ourselves, we have a chance to win this game and that’s what we want. But they are definitely a very good team and it’ll be a great battle.”

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:05 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague overturned a 3-2 first-leg defeat in Turkey with a 4-1 victory at Stadion Letná in the second leg against Galatasaray to progress to the round of 16 for the first time since 2015/16.

How will they fare against Liverpool tonight?

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

17:00 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for the 28th time in their history.

They’ll be hoping to take something back to Anfield for the second and anything other than a big loss will be a decent result as they’ll back themselves to perform at home.

Mac Allister on ‘amazing time’ with Liverpool

16:55 , Mike Jones

“The last couple of years have been crazy for me and tough at the same time,” he said. “I went through difficult times and even in those times I really believed in myself and that was very important, and to have my family around as well.

“Yes, of course, I won a World Cup and that is not easy and something I feel very proud of. Now I am living my life in a club like Liverpool, it is amazing.

“Every player and every person has to go through good and bad moments. Now I am at a time where I am really enjoying my life, so I am very, very happy with my career so far and I am enjoying it.”

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool line-ups

16:44 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague XI: Vindahl, Sorensen, Vitik, Krejci, Preciado, Solbakken, Kairinen, Zeleny, Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Konate, Robertson, Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

16:40 , Mike Jones

This is the fourth occasion that Liverpool have qualified as group winners in the Europa League, along with 2010/11, 2012/13 and 2015/16.

Since it was rebranded as the Europa League in 2009, Liverpool have never gone on to win the trophy. They have won the old Uefa Cup three times with their last such victory coming in 2001.

Could Salah be called up for Egypt?

16:35 , Mike Jones

Klopp also addressed concerns over Mo Salah being called up by Egypt during the international break in March, so soon after he recovery from injury.

The Liverpool boss replied: "That is nothing to do [with me] really. That will be decided in different departments. No, nothing to do with that.

"Let’s see how long he can play now. As I said, two days in team training - so, in a different situation players are not in the squad in this moment, but in our situation it makes sense.

"What can we give him? How much can we use him? We will see that.

"And then there are two games with Egypt, but it’s really not up to me or stuff like this, we are not really involved. That is discussed in other departments, let me say it like that."

‘They’ve never played us’

16:30 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp was full of energy and in a positive mood at his press conference in Prague.

He was asked about the progress Sparta have made under Brian Priske and said it was great before adding a polite warning:

“They’ve never played us. So, as good as they are – and they are good – we will see how it works out.”

More from Mac Allister

16:20 , Mike Jones

At the pre-match press conference Alexis Mac Allister was asked how he manages to keep his composure in such vital situations - he set up Darwin Nunez’s winner against Nottingham Forest - and he replied:

“I don’t know, I just play football and that’s what I like.

“I have played football for a long time even though I am still young. I think the experience helps, definitely, and for me it is important to think on the pitch.

“You have to see where your teammates are and once you have the ball you have to try to make the best decision you can. That’s what I try.

“I don’t know if I look calm or not, but I can tell you my brain is at 200 per cent!”

Mac Allister on relationship with Nunez

16:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, spoke about his developing relationship with Darwin Nunez saying that he has a good connection with the forward.

“My relationship with Darwin is very good, of course,” said Mac Allister, “I think since the first time we met you could see the connection between us off the pitch.

“Then, on the pitch, of course we try to be connected. When I play as a No.8 of course, that connection has to be important. He is an amazing guy, he is doing very well and he works very hard. That is why I am very happy for him.

“Sometimes I hear people say I help him a lot but that is not true! His level is because he trains very well, he works very hard and that’s why he is scoring goals and why he is important for this team.”

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

16:10 , Mike Jones

Liverpool qualified as group winners from Group E along with Toulouse. The Reds won four and lost two of their six games and guaranteed top spot with a match to spare.

Can they continue that form against the Czechia champions tonight?

Klopp expecting a physical game

16:00 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp recalled Sparta Prague’s physical approach when they took on Galatasaray in the play-off round and is expecting a similar style outing this evening.

“I remember right, we had some argument on the touchline about style of play as the opponent was pretty rough,” said Klopp.

“I saw the Galatasaray game (Sparta’s previous game in the play-off round) and that was not a friendly game as well.

“It is knockout stages, you go for everything and everyone involved in this competition does the same. We aren’t here for a friendly game.”

Klopp on managing Salah’s gametime

15:55 , Mike Jones

"We want to be careful and have to be careful [with Salah] but we are in the middle of a super-intense period of the season," added Klopp when speaking about Mo Salah’s return.

"We need everybody and now let’s see how long we can use him. That’s how it is with him and others as well. It’s just good news."

Priske on dealing with an injury-hit Liverpool

15:50 , Mike Jones

Brian Priske also addressed what it is like to prepare for a Liverpool side that has been affected by a number of injuries in recent weeks.

“It’s harder to guess who they’re going to line up with in that sense,” he said, “Of course we look at the opponent and we also look at who they’ve got available, but overall we try to create a picture for the players on the style of play, on the philosophy of the team we play against – obviously with some individual qualities here and there.

“But no matter who Liverpool play with, it’s going to be quality; it’s going to be individual quality but it’s also going to be quality from the style of play.

“How Liverpool have been playing this season is fantastic. They score a lot of goals, creating a lot of xG, and that will not change, whether it’s one of the young boys – if we can call them that – who already play in the Premier League.

“[My team] are going to have their hands full for sure, no matter who is playing [for Liverpool].”

Priske knows already knows his starting XI to face Liverpool

15:45 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague coach Brian Priske spoke at a pre-match press conference this week saying that he has a strong squad of players to select from for tonight’s match and already knows who will be starting.

“The boys are well prepared, they got the line-up today [Wednesday] like we always do,” said Priske. “I think they need to prepare in the best way possible so I always give them the line-up the day before.

“Fitness-wise, we’re looking good, there’s only a few question marks over the last couple of days.

“We had a de-load day yesterday [Tuesday] where the boys didn’t do much, so physically they should be ready for another 90 minutes with a lot of intensity.”

Klopp gives an update on Szoboszlai

15:35 , Mike Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai is available again for selection after making a comeback off the bench in last weekend’s late victory over Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp said: “It was not an injury where it was painful every day or whatever, he was just not allowed to train properly, how it is with muscle injuries.

“So, that’s the reason why we had to be careful in his rehab, because if you would have asked Dom, he could have trained completely with the team for two or three weeks, but all the medical advice told us no, we have to wait. And that’s what we did.

“Now he is back, played a few minutes, is in the squad. All the rest, we will see.”

Liverpool boosted by Salah return

15:30 , Mike Jones

Mo Salah’s return to action comes at an ideal time for Liverpool as they prepare for Sparta Prague this evening and Manchester City on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season, including 15 in 21 Premier League games.

It would be surprising if Salah were to start tonight though he may make an appearance off the bench to see how his match fitness is ahead of that crucial Premier League clash.

‘So good’ to have Salah back says Klopp

15:25 , Mike Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says ‘it’s so good’ to have Mohamed Salah is back in his squad ahead of the Europa League last-16 first leg against Sparta Prague.

Salah suffered a hamstring injury playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in January but has only featured once as a substitute since/

"Mo travelled. He’s with us, he trained two days," said Klopp, "Full of energy. We have to see but it’s so good that he’s back. It’s really good for us and you can see he’s very happy.

"A very unlucky situation [him] being out that long. He played an incredible game at Brentford and was then out again."

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah back from injury and could feature at Sparta Prague

15:20 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah will begin his build-up to Sunday’s clash with title rivals Manchester City with minutes in the Europa League against Sparta Prague after recovering from injury.

Klopp admits the Egypt international would not normally be in the squad after only returning to training on Tuesday but the current injury situation – there are at least nine first-team players absent – and the context of the season means he travelled with the squad.

And with the weekend’s Premier League encounter against City looming large, the 31-year-old – who has played just 46 minutes in one substitute appearance against Brentford since leaving the Africa Cup of Nations early with a hamstring injury on January 18 – will get a chance to shake off the rust.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah back from injury and could feature at Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool prediction

15:15 , Mike Jones

With a potential Premier League decider against Manchester City on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of over tasking his key players especially those making a return from injury like Mo Salah.

Expect a team mixed of exciting youth and experienced leaders like Virgil van Dijk to take to the park against Spart Prague. This low-key Liverpool should get enough of a job done to put them in the driving seat in the second leg at Anfield.

Sparta Prague 1-1 Liverpool.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

15:10 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague XI: Vindahl, Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen, Preciado, Laci, Kairinen, Rynes, Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, McConnell, Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

What is the early team news?

15:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Thiago, Alisson, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

Ryan Gravenberch is still out too and it’s yet to be determined if Mohamed Salah is ready to return - but Liverpool will surely take no risks with him ahead of Man City.

Sparta Prague might be without Filip Panak in defence but they are otherwise able to pick from a full squad.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

15:00 , Mike Jones

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 7 March.

All Europa League games are broadcast live on TNT Sports. This match is being shown on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT.

Subscribers can also stream via the Discovery + app and TNT website.

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool

Wednesday 6 March 2024 16:41 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Sparta Praha.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to the Czech Republic as start to recover from an injury crisis that saw them lift the Carabao Cup trophy with a team including numerous youngsters.