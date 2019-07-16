WNBA suspends Sparks' Riquna Williams for 10 games over domestic violence incident

Riquna Williams is accused of repeatedly striking an ex-girlfriend and threatening man with a gun. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended without pay for 10 games due to a domestic violence incident, the WNBA announced on Tuesday.

Williams was reportedly arrested April 29, receiving two felony charges. One charge was for the the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship, while the other involved the threatening of another person with a firearm.

Williams’ criminal case is still ongoing.

The Sparks later released a statement in response to the suspension.

Los Angeles Sparks statement regarding the news of Riquna Williams’ 10-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DhPZzCzMQ1 — Megan Hines (@meggsnhines) July 16, 2019

According to USA Today, Williams allegedly forced her way inside the home of a woman who reportedly told the authorities she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Williams for five years and had broken up one month prior.

Williams allegedly struck the woman in the head repeatedly and pulled her hair. Two men reportedly told Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies that they spent 10 minutes trying to break up the fight, and that Williams then pulled a gun out of her car and said, “You’ll get all 18” to one man before driving away.

Despite the incident, the Sparks still re-signed Williams during the offseason.

