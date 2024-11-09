Sparks scores 17 as Ball State beats Franklin 87-60

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 17 points to lead Ball State pasta Division III-Franklin 87-60 on Friday night.

Sparks had five rebounds for the Cardinals (1-1). Jermahri Hill scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. Mickey Pearson Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Grizzlies were led in scoring by Braden Flanagan, who finished with 18 points. Braylon Russell added eight points and two steals for Franklin. Ryan Bostic finished with seven points.

Ball State took the lead with 8:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-28 at halftime, with Sparks racking up eight points. Ball State pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 21 points. They outscored Franklin by 11 points in the final half, as Hill led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

