Sparks look to continue home success vs. Mercury

The Los Angeles Sparks just might have turned the corner on their roller-coaster season.

Los Angeles (16-11) defeated archrival Minnesota 79-57 at home Thursday to end a five-game home skid. The Sparks' championship-caliber defense was on display, holding Maya Moore and company to a season-low 57 points on 41 percent shooting from the field.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, only three games separate the seven teams that are second through eighth place. The Sparks are in third place, 4 1/2 games behind league-leading Seattle. Sunday's opponent, Phoenix (16-12), is a half-game behind Los Angeles.

"I think everyone knows that there's a sense of urgency that every game is sort of a playoff game," Sparks coach Brian Agler said. "Every time someone wins or loses, the whole standings adjust. We just have to take as many wins as possible."

The true test to see if Los Angeles indeed is back on the rise comes Sunday at Staples Center, where the Sparks are only 9-6 this season. Last year, Los Angeles was 16-1 at home and 14-3 the year before that.

So, yes, the Sparks' struggles at home have come as a complete surprise.

"I think it was huge for us to come out this way to start after losing five straight at home," LA's Candace Parker said. "Obviously, we know the rivalry with Minnesota. It got chippy out there and I think we rose to the occasion. This was a big win for us, not only just because things are tight, but also just to get the tiebreaker against them as well."

The Sparks won three of the four games this season against the Lynx. In their only meeting this season, Los Angeles posted an 80-72 victory over Phoenix on May 27.

Chelsea Gray had 23 points and nine assists in the win. Parker was making her season debut after missing the first three games as well as the preseason.

Story Continues

Things have changed dramatically since for the Mercury. Power forward Sancho Lyttle went down for the season with an injury on June 30. Her loss sent Phoenix spiraling, but like the Sparks, the Mercury might have righted the ship just in time for the homestretch.

Phoenix ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday when the Mercury rolled past the Las Vegas Aces 104-93.

"We played some of our worst basketball during the month of July," Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said. "Obviously, we lost a very key player for us (Lyttle) to an ACL injury. It took us a while to adjust, but I made a change to the starting lineup, moving DeWanna Bonner. I thought that was good for us and Stephanie Talbot gave us some really great energy, but Diana Taurasi ... what can you say?"

Taurasi had an eye-popping 37 points and nine assists against the Aces. She made 17 of 18 free throws and proved why she is one of the best players in WNBA history.

"Obviously, she's the best player in the world," Brondello said. "It's not just her scoring. Her court vision is great. She had nine assists. She must be fatigued out there because I run so many plays for her, but that's just how special she is.

"She loves those big moments. Like me, she's been disappointed with how we've been playing in July, but we said this is August now and we're 1-0, which is good because it was a tough July for a while."

Taurasi might find the going a bit more challenging Sunday as the Sparks welcome back defensive specialist Alana Beard and Nneka Ogwumike from injuries. Both had missed multiple games before the All-Star break.

"They're the heart and soul of the team with regard to the intangibles," Agler said. "You sort of know what they bring to the table. There's going to be a lot of energy, a great amount of focus, great effort on the defensive end especially. It's hard to replace that."

The teams will meet one more time during the regular season when the Sparks travel to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Aug. 12.