Sparks hope to avenge loss to Wings

The Los Angeles Sparks will be looking to avenge a disappointing loss when they play host to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles (5-3) is second in the WNBA's Western Conference, 3 1/2 games behind the undefeated Minnesota Lynx and a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. Dallas (4-6) is fifth in the Western Conference.

The Sparks have won three of their last four games, the only blemish being a 96-90 loss on the road in Dallas on Friday. Dallas has lost four of its last five.

Los Angeles is coming off a dramatic 89-87 victory over Phoenix. Chelsea Gray scored 24 points and Candace Parker sank a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Sparks hold on.

Dallas is trying to bounce back from a 91-74 loss to Minnesota. The Wings shot just 38.5 percent from the field and made only 3 of 17 from beyond the arc while allowing the Lynx to shoot a sizzling 52.8 percent.

Glory Johnson recorded a double-double in the Wings' win over the Sparks last week, posting 24 points and 12 rebounds. She scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Wings trailed by seven at the end of the third quarter, but they outscored the Sparks by 13 in the fourth.

"This was a big step for us, especially for our young players," Wings coach Fred Williams told the Dallas Morning News. "It tells me that we're a relentless team. We won't give up."

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kayla Thornton scored 13 points apiece for Dallas. Theresa Plaisance had 11 and Kaela Davis added 10.

Nneka Ogwumike had a big game for the Sparks, putting up 28 points and 13 rebounds. Parker posted 25 points with six rebounds and four assists. Odyssey Sims came off the bench to score 12 points against her former team. Gray had 11.

The Sparks shot 50 percent in the contest, but they made only 3 of 11 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 34-29. They also committed 15 turnovers.

The outcome spoiled a homecoming of sorts for Sims, who was a high school All-American in nearby Irving, Texas, won a national championship at Baylor and spent the 2016 season with the Wings before being traded to Los Angeles. Still, Sims said she is happy to be with the defending WNBA champions.

"I couldn't be in a better situation," Sims told the Morning News.