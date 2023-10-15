Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike selected for All-WNBA second team

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been selected All-WNBA for the sixth time in her 12-year career. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been selected Sunday for the All-WNBA team for the sixth time in her 12-year career.

She averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals a game in earning second-team honors this season. It's her fifth selection to the second team. She was All-WNBA first team during her 2016 MVP season.

“Nneka had a fantastic 2023 season and continues to add to her legacy as one of the best players in the history of the WNBA,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said. “Her production during her 12th WNBA season has rarely been seen in our league, and she remains one of the most efficient players in our league.”

Ogwumike, who also earned All-Defensive honors this season, became the fifth player in WNBA history to record 100 career double-doubles. She also set the Sparks' single-season records for points (689) and field goals made (264) while moving into second place in franchise history in scoring behind Lisa Leslie.

New York Liberty forward and season MVP Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson are unanimous first-team selections. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally also made the first team.

Joining Ogwumike on the second team are Aces guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.