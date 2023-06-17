Sparks fly between Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3 first look

Bridgerton is ready to induce some hay fever, because it's Polin season!

During its global fan event TUDUM on Saturday, Netflix shared first-look photos of Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), the couple at the heart of the third season of the beloved Shondaland hit, and the couple is looking cozy.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Though the third book An Offer From a Gentleman follows the romance of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the series surprised fans last year when they announced that season 3 would instead follow Colin and Penelope, who are the central figures of the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said at an FYC event in May 2022. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Penelope has spent much of her life pining for Colin Bridgerton, even using her powers as Lady Whistledown to ruin his potential marriage to Marina (Ruby Barker). But after overhearing his coarse remarks about her in the garden in season 2, will Penelope still carry a torch for her one-time crush?

Luke Newton as Colin in Bridgerton

Netflix Luke Newton as Colin in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Many of the details remain under wraps, but Newton previously expressed his excitement about the season to Netflix's website Tudum, saying, "I'm hoping that he has sort of a more sensitive side to him. I love that we are exploring a relationship that so many people have had, where you form a friendship and you get to know each other down to the core. Then it sparks something from there."

At 2022's TUDUM event, Coughlan read Lady Whistledown's opening narration from the first episode of season 3, titled "Out of the Shadows."

"Dearest gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," Coughlan began, assuming her best Penelope voice (though we must assume Julie Andrews will be returning to read this on screen). "At last, London's smart set has made its return, and so to, has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year proves to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light."

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Season 3 will find familiar faces returning, while one major cast member will not be rejoining the ton. Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton on the show's first two seasons, will not be a part of the third season — though she has left the door open for a Daphne sighting in future seasons. "Sadly not in season 3," Dyvenor previously said of portraying Daphne. "Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Though no official word has come down, viewers can likely expect to see more of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and new bride, Kate (Simone Ashley). "I'm super excited to see the post-marriage Kate and Anthony, to see them happy," Ashley teased to EW of a potential return. "No drama, no scandals — well, season 2 scandals anyway. I'm super excited to see them super loved up and happy in that sense."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton

Netflix Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' season 3

But there will be plenty of drama afoot for Penelope and Colin. The season 2 finale found Penelope isolated from all those she loves, with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) discovering her identity as Lady Whistledown — the ultimate betrayal to her friend. And this blow came only moments after Penelope overheard her longtime crush, Colin, mocking her to his friends in the garden.

Still, Coughlan reflected that this will ultimately only serve the happy ending Polin fans are desperate for. "Penelope needs to realize Colin is a fallible human being," she said. "He's not a god; he's not an Adonis. If they're ever going to have any type of relationship, it's not healthy for her to see him in that way. She's got to see him flaws and all, and she currently doesn't. In the long run, it's probably a good thing, but it's not going to be an immediate good thing."

