Sparks' Candace Parker keeps up GOAT status by training with Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (L) dribbles against Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (R) in the first half of a single elimination WNBA basketball playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Candace Parker might be a a two-time MVP and one of the greatest players in the WNBA, but even she’s always learning about basketball.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward was playing basketball at the gym while former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant looked on. The Black Mamba gave the former No. 1 pick in the WNBA some pointers on her footwork.





The Sparks made the WNBA finals in 2016 and 2017, winning in 20.

This year they lost to the Washington Mystics in a second round elimination game.

Bryant would later take a picture with Parker and her daughter Lailaa saying that one day she would be be better than her mom.

.@kobebryant: One day Lailaa you will be better than your Mom. Lailaa: Yep! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ttL9xqOIIZ — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) September 11, 2018





On the same day, Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal suggested that Bryant would likely play in the NBA again before playing in the BIG3 league.

O’Neal said that Bryant would need to play just 15-20 minutes as a Laker for it to be “one of the greatest stories in NBA history” and that Bryant would do it because he “likes stuff like that.”

There’s no indication from Bryant, who turned 40 in August, that he’s suiting up again. Until then, one of the greatest might be seen coaching other greats in the gym.

