Sparks beat Aces 98-93 in OT, snap 8-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Aari McDonald hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-93 in overtime Friday night to snap a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak.

Rickea Jackson added 14 points and Stephanie Talbot scored l3 with a career-high nine assists for Los Angeles.

The Sparks (5-15) won for the first time since a 96-92 win over the Aces on June 9.

Talbot found Hamby for a layup that tied it with 2:07 to play and then found Layshia Clarendon for a jumper that gave L.A. a 92-90 lead with 1:14 remaining. Chelsea Gray missed a 3-point shot on the other end before Talbot once again fed Hamby, who was fouled as she made a layup an hit the and=1 free throw to make it 95-90 with 25 seconds to go.

Las Vegas (12-7) had its six-game win streaked end.

WINGS 85, DREAM 82

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points, Jacy Sheldon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — and Dallas beat Atlanta.

The Wings (5-16) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 16.

The Dream (7-12) shot 56% (34 of 61) from the field but committed a season-high 28 turnovers — including 16 Dallas steals — which the Wings converted into 38 points.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play and Teaira McCowan made two free throws before a turnover — Atlanta’s season-high 23rd of the game — led to a basket inside by McCowan that gave the Wings a 74-71 lead with 3:10 remaining. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus answered with a bucket in the lane before Odyssey Sims made a high-arcing 3 late in the shot clock to give the Wings a 77-73 lead with 2 minutes to go. Allisha Gray was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer on the other end but missed the and-1 free throw and Sims took a steal for a layup that made it 79-76 a minute later. Natasha Howard followed with a jumper and after Cheyenne Parker-Tyus made a short jumper that cut the deficit to three with 28.1 seconds left, Ogunbowale made 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to seal it.

SKY 88, STORM 84

SEATTLE (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double to 12 to help Chicago beat Seattle.

Carter shot 15 for 24 and Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese, who went into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds (11.8 per game) and offensive rebounds (4.8), made 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.

Reese hit a 3-pointer that gave Chicago (8-11) a 78-70 lead with 6:16 to play. Jewell Loyd hit a pull-up jumper and a tip-in putback to cut the deficit to four with 4 minutes remaining and Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor pulled the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line.

Seattle (13-7) had its four-game win streak — all by double-digit margins — snapped.

The Associated Press