Sparks after 7th straight victory in rematch with Mystics

The Los Angeles Sparks will be seeking their seventh consecutive victory when they play host to the Washington Mystics in a battle of playoff contenders Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles (11-3) is second in the WNBA's Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx. The Sparks are 6-0 at home this season and 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Washington (10-5) is first in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the New York Liberty. The Mystics have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 games, but they are only 3-3 on the road.

Los Angeles, the defending WNBA champion, went 4-3 to start the season, but the Sparks have played much better defensively in recent weeks. They are coming off back-to-back road wins after beating Indiana 84-73 and Connecticut 87-79.

Nneka Ogwumike, the reigning WNBA MVP, collected 21 points and nine rebounds in the win over Connecticut. Chelsea Gray had 15 points and five assists. Candace Parker added 14 points with seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Gray has emerged as one of the league's top point guards since moving into a starting role this season. Gray took over after Kristi Toliver left Los Angeles to sign with Washington.

"I knew I had to come in with a mindset of being better than I was last season, and that's been my focus," Gray told ESPN.com. "I just felt a sense of responsibility to make sure things run smoothly at the point guard position. That's your job each and every night you step out."

Washington is coming off a 67-54 victory over New York. Elena Delle Donne and reserve Ivory Latta scored 15 points apiece for the Mystics, whose starters combined to make only 10 of 41 shots from the field.

Mystics coach Mike Thibault credited Latta and the rest of his bench, which accounted for 30 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

"Tonight we set basketball back about 20 years offensively," Thibault told the Washington Post. "We've won three games already where we've shot terribly but figured out a way to win. Our bench bailed us out."

Los Angeles and Washington are meeting for the second time this season. Ogwumike scored 23 points and rookie Sydney Wiese came off the bench to score 22, helping the Sparks beat the Mystics 99-89 on May 19 in Los Angeles.

The Sparks shot 54.8 percent from the field and made 10 of 21 from 3-point range in that game.