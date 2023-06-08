A sparkling success: UK wines win big at Decanter World Wine Awards

Fizzy winners: English wine is booming (Gusbourne Facebook)

Sparkling wines in Britain enjoyed a further boost to their prestige after vineyards across the country scooped a slew of medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

A best in show accolade was given to Gusbourne blanc de blancs 2018, while winemakers from Sussex, Kent, and Hampshire saw their wines pick up gold medals.

Now in its 20th year and widely thought to be the world’s most respected wine competition, the accolades further enhanced the status of sparkling wine in the UK and proved staying power against bottles from the Continent.

The event is backed by a rigorous process to aid customer confidence and a total of 236 specialist judges from 30 countries took part this year, including 16 master sommeliers and 53 masters of wine.

Gusbourne, which saw its 2018 vintage win one of only 50 best in show medals, is based in Kent, with vineyards in Sussex, and judges hailed “a wine of remarkable assurance and accomplishment.”

A coveted platinum medal went to Ridgeview’s rosé de noirs 2018, a sparkling rosé wine made from Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes in East Sussex.

English wine has proven its staying power (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Five gold medals went to Candover Valley Wines’ Brook Brut NV; Hambledon Vineyard’s Premier Cuvée Brut NV; and Raimes Classic Brut 2018. All three are based in Hampshire.

The other two sparkling wines to achieve gold were given to producers in Kent: Woodchurch Classic Brut 2017, and Chapel Down’s Kit’s Coty Coeur De Cuvée Extra Brut 2016.

With a host of silver and bronze medals given to viticulturalists in Cornwall, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Essex, the UK won 143 medals, pitching it against some of the most famous wine making countries.

The master of wine Simon Field, regional chair for the UK at DWWA, said of the country’s success: “The increase in both volume and quality of the still wines submitted, their provenance as varied as their quality was consistent.

“The quality of the sparklers, secondly, continues to impress as the category takes on maturity; as the wines and winemakers alike take on a little more age it becomes increasingly clear that the long-held faith in such things has most definitely not been informed by misguided patriotism.”