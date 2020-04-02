The Sparebanken Øst (OB:SPOG) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Sparebanken Øst (OB:SPOG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 28%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -20%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 23% over the last three years. The share price has dropped 29% in three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 24% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Sparebanken Øst reported an EPS drop of 19% for the last year. The share price decline of 28% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 8.20 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OB:SPOG Past and Future Earnings April 2nd 2020

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Sparebanken Øst's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Sparebanken Øst's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Sparebanken Øst's TSR, which was a 28% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sparebanken Øst shareholders are down 28% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sparebanken Øst , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

