‘Spare’ to the throne: Why Harry is not alone

Peter Stanford
·9 min read
The example of how spares in other royal houses are coping with not being number one might offer some useful pointers to Prince Harry
The example of how spares in other royal houses are coping with not being number one might offer some useful pointers to Prince Harry

In that supposedly ideal set-up for royal families of having both an heir and a spare to keep the line secure, the road ahead is pretty much mapped out for the Number One Sons such as the Prince of Wales. Barring accidents, the throne will one day be theirs, though it may involve a long wait.

But what of the sons (and daughters) who were born later? How do they feel about such a status and does it have an impact on their lives?

We are soon to find out. The world’s most famous runner-up, the Duke of Sussex, is about to share “his truth”, as he likes to put it, on the subject in a memoir, strikingly entitled Spare.

The book promises “unflinchingly” to describe the “highs and lows” of being second-in-line. And then, presumably, of slipping down the ranking, as the heir has children, to fifth, which arguably in dynastic terms makes him less of a spare and more surplus to requirements.

While it seems unlikely that with so much to get off his chest, Prince Harry will have had time to delve into a dictionary to look up the etymology of “spare”, he might not be surprised to find that, as well as meaning extra, spare can also be used to mean “unemployed” and “angry”. This may even explain his apparently quietly seething portrait on the book’s cover.

For those unable to wait until January, indeed for the Duke, too, the example of how spares in other royal houses are coping with not being number one might offer some useful pointers as to the right and wrong way for Harry to handle his lifetime on the royal subs’ bench.

They roughly divide into what might be termed – in relation to those other definitions of spare – as workers and shirkers. First-in-line among the workers is Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden - Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden - Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Carl Philip may have been smiled upon by the gods when it came to Hollywood good looks (the 43-year-old is often described as a dead ringer for Orlando Bloom or Jamie Dornan) but royal life has not always been so kind. For the first seven months of his life, he was the actual heir to the Swedish throne. Then, the constitution was changed so that the crown would now pass to the reigning monarch’s first-born, regardless of gender, meaning that his older sister, Victoria, will one day inherit the palaces and crowns from King Carl XVI Gustaf.

It is a hard one to object to – at least publicly in an age of equality – but Carl Philip has not been allowed a peaceful life as Sweden’s spare. His choice of a wife in 2015 prompted national controversy and negative headlines. Princess Sofia is a former glamour model who once posed topless for lads’ mags, has a nice line in tattoos and has also appeared in reality TV shows.

The couple doggedly faced down their doubters, kept resolutely quiet about any hurt feelings, and diligently applied themselves to causes such as anti-bullying and dyslexia that were close to their hearts. Being workers, though, doesn’t always bring you rewards in the strange world of royalty.

In 2019, the king decided that their two sons, Princes Alexander and Gabriel (joined two years later by Julian), would no longer have royal status. Sweden’s stoical spare graciously accepted his father’s argument that a modern monarchy needed to be slimmer, and even hailed the new freedoms and choices it opened up for his boys to make their own way in the world.

His close Scandinavian cousin, Prince Joachim, 53, second son of Queen Margrethe II and Denmark’s spare, took similar news less well. His mother announced earlier this year that Joachim’s four children would no longer be princes and princesses but “only” counts and countesses.

It is never fun to see your children mistreated,” Joachim told journalists. He is now reportedly estranged from both his mother and older brother Crown Prince Frederik, though he has carried on with his role as Danish defence attaché in Paris and has not yet headed off to raise chickens in Montecito.

Prince Joachim of Denmark - Torsten Laursen/Getty Images
Prince Joachim of Denmark - Torsten Laursen/Getty Images

Also firmly in the category of workers, not shirkers, is Belgium’s 60-year-old Princess Astrid, second child of King Albert II, and little sister and spare to the current king, her brother, Philippe. She has, having devoted herself to a life of public duties and representing the king on the international stage, never put a foot wrong.

In fact, Astrid has done it so well that there was some talk that the law might be changed to allow her to usurp her less-than-admired brother and take the Belgian throne. The same has sometimes been suggested about Princess Caroline of Monaco.

This 65-year-old’s current status as worker – notably her standing supportively in public at the shoulder of her younger brother, Albert, with his South African wife, Princess Charlene, mysteriously so often absent – has, however, only come after a headline-grabbing youth. For many years as second-in-line to her father, Prince Rainier III, and – briefly – first-in-line to Albert when he ascended, she was once forever making headlines with her string of high-profile romantic liaisons with actors and sports stars (including at one stage the then Prince Charles), and her three marriages.

Another undeniable worker among the ranks of royal spares is Princess Märtha Louise, the first-born child of King Harald of Norway. But her chosen work has been with her own business ventures, including an alternative therapy centre where she communicates with angels.

The Norwegian crown was restricted to the oldest male claimant when her brother Haakon was born in 1973 two years after Märtha Louise, and though she undertook some royal duties as a young woman, she gave up her Royal Highness title in 2002 and spent time living and working in New York and London with her first husband.

More recently she has been back home but was banned in 2019 from using the word Princess to promote her clairvoyant work. She caused consternation earlier this year when she announced that she was engaged to marry American Durek Verrett, a self-professed shaman.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway - Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images
Princess Martha Louise of Norway - Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

On the shirker side of the equation must be Infanta Cristina, the 57-year-old younger sister of King Felipe of Spain. In 2013, she was tried, alongside her then husband, handball player Iñaki Urdangarin, on charges of embezzlement of £5 million and misusing their royal titles.

He was found guilty and sentenced to five years behind bars, but the Infanta was acquitted, though what came out in evidence about her conduct saw her moving to exile in Geneva, Switzerland and stripped of her royal title as Duchess of Palma de Mallorca by her brother.

The damage Cristina did to her family’s royal reputation, however, is as nothing compared with perhaps the most controversial spare of recent times, Princess Irene of the Netherlands, younger sibling of the former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (she abdicated in 2013 so her eldest son Willem-Alexander could accede to the throne). In 1963, while second-in-line to the Dutch throne behind her big sister, this popular free-spirited princess secretly became a Catholic without telling her mother, Queen Juliana, of the staunchly Protestant Royal House of Orange.

It was a prelude to her planned marriage to Prince Carlos, a claimant to the empty Spanish throne (this was the era of General Franco). It caused consternation in the Netherlands, set Queen and government at odds, and led to bomb threats as the glamorous Irene boarded a plane to Spain.

Princess Irene of The Netherlands - Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Irene of The Netherlands - Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Unlike Britain’s Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, she chose marriage over royal duty and her place in the line of succession. Her husband’s allegedly right-wing views caused liberals in the Netherlands, who believed she had been badly treated, to abandon her, and Irene was left to a jet-setting life in exile with minor royals and other hangers-on.

In 1980, she divorced her husband and was allowed home to the Netherlands with her four children, but her platform appearance at an anti-nuclear demonstration the following year caused yet more outrage. She moved out of the royal palace and henceforth kept out of the limelight, publishing books on her conversations with trees and dolphins. Since 1999, she has lived in South Africa where she runs a nature sanctuary.

On reflection, Irene may be a better role model for the Duke of York, another spare with only himself to blame, rather than his nephew. The Duke of Sussex is clearly intending that his forthcoming memoir will finally allow him to create a new pathway that allows him to achieve his stated goal of becoming – unlike his European cousins faced by similar accidents of birth – both a non-working royal and a working spare.

Hard-working spares from around the world

Spare royals - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | Bang Media International | Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Royal Salute | Piotr Molecki/East News/Shutterstock
Spare royals - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | Bang Media International | Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Royal Salute | Piotr Molecki/East News/Shutterstock

Thailand

Princess Sirivannavari, 35, is one of seven children of King Vajiralongkorn. Her mother and four brothers live in the US after reportedly being banished, but she came back to live with her father at his request. And she hasn’t been lazy. In her 20s, she represented Thailand in badminton and equestrian events and has a masters degree in haute couture. She also has her own high-end fashion brand, Sirivannavari.

Bhutan

Princess Ashi – the 29-year-old half-sister of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck – has a sociology degree from America’s Georgetown University. She works at the Judiciary of the Kingdom of Bhutan as president of the Bhutan National Legal Institute and is a member of DeSupps, a volunteer group which manages crowds in disaster zones or large events.

Lesotho

There are plenty of diplomatic honours under the belt of 56-year-old Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso of Lesotho, the younger brother of King Letsie III. Not only did he serve as President of the Senate of Lesotho from 2015 to 2017, but he was also High Commissioner to the UK picking up a Diplomat of the Year award in the process. He co-founded the charity Sentelbale with Prince Harry in 2006 to help orphaned children in Lesotho.

Japan

The younger brother of the emperor, Fumihito, Crown Prince Akishino, 56, has a BA in political science, a PhD in ornithology and, through his interest in aquaculture, is thought to be a “catfish expert”. In 1990, he upset the order by marrying outside the aristocracy and before his brother, but that hasn’t stopped him from honouring his many royal roles while living happily with his wife, three children and multiple academic achievements.

Latest Stories

  • 'Bridgerton' star Adjoa Andoh says she confronted casting director about 'color-blind' auditions: 'I delight in my race'

    The Lady Danbury actor said that she was surprised to get an audition since historical fiction doesn't usually cast Black actors.

  • Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

    Lisa Marie Presley has four children: Riley, Benjamin, Harper and Finley

  • Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend and Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere. See all the photos.

    The premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" took place on Thursday in New York, and saw both Brown and Cavill joined by the partners. See all the photos here.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss