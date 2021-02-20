Spanx's Ultra-Flattering Jeans Have Been Sold Out for Months — but Now They’re Back

Spanx

TikTok may have deemed skinny jeans old and outdated, but given the popularity of a certain pair of ultra-flattering stretch denim, we'd like to think otherwise. Skinnies are among the easiest of silhouettes to wear — those wide-leg, cropped flares require a certain attitude to pull off — and they've been around for as long as we can remember. Put simply, the slim silhouette will always be here, in some capacity, at least, and if you're looking for a simple, sleek, comfy, butt-lifting pair, Spanx's Ankle Skinny Jeans have you covered.

There's clearly something appealing about these skinny jeans. The beloved bottoms have sold out a total of four times, according to the brand. What's more, they haven't been available to shop since November, and though Spanx didn't have a waitlist for them, we'd bet that if there were one, it would be in the thousands. Now that they're finally back, we'd advise grabbing a pair ASAP, because they'll definitely sell out a fifth time.

So what's the deal with these Spanx skinnies that has made them such a hot commodity? First and foremost, they're comfy, as they're designed with stretch denim that moves with you and doesn't feel too constricting — a major no-no that some people dislike about skinnies in general. Other skinny jeans can feel too tight, but these Spanx jeans combine that sleek, flattering fit with the comfort of your favorite pair of leggings, a formula that makes them the skinnies of your dreams. It's no wonder they're such a hit among regular folk and celebs alike. Per the brand, supermodel Ashley Graham, Jenna Bush, Erin Andrews, and Tori Spelling are all fans of these ultra-flattering bottoms, too.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans, $128; spanx.com

These Spanx skinny jeans also have a slew of other game-changing features that make them a must-buy in our book, like their easy pull-on design, a flattering high-waist cut, five pockets that are actually functional, and last but certainly not least, a hidden shaping panel for extra support when you need it.

The popular Spanx skinny jeans are available in petite, regular, and tall inseams, as well as in sizes XS to 3X. Shop them today before they sell out again — don't say we didn't warn you.