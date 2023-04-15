Spanx's Latest Drop Features Flowy Pleats in the Stylish Silhouettes Hollywood Has Been Loving for Spring

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop pleated trousers and shorts in a lightweight crepe fabric that's made for warm weather seasons

People / Tyler Roeland

Spring is the season when you pack away sweaters and boots and opt for more flowy and breathable items instead. However, business calls, and you may still be looking for workwear that's sleek and elegant, all while offering full coverage.

Spanx's new Carefree Crepe collection checks all of those boxes. The perfect combination of stylish and comfortable, the new pieces are made from a washable crepe fabric that's lightweight and breathable. Everything is lined with a soft satin material so the clothes don't cling, which is perfect for this time of year when temperatures soar. There are four flattering styles to choose from, including a pair of trousers, shorts, a blazer, and a sleeveless top.

If you're looking for a new staple pant for the office and beyond, theSpanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser will become a repeat item in your closet. The breezy crepe fabric and silky lining make these trousers more comfortable than other work pants, all while being so easy to wear thanks to the simple pull-on design.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser, $168; spanx.com

Related: Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear

The pleated trousers have a loose, flowy silhouette, similar to styles we've recently seen on celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Meghan Markle. They have a flared leg, which is flattering and leg-elongating. Plus, they even have pockets.

If you love the chic look of trousers but want even more breathability, consider Spanx's Carefree Crepe Pleated Short. It offers the dressy feel of the pants but with less coverage. The large, draping pleats almost give these comfortable shorts the appearance of a skort, and they have an easy pull-on style.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Short, $128; spanx.com

Story continues

You can shop the new Carefree Crepe collection in tops, too, including this chic blazer. Easily a staple for any season, blazers are ideal for layering, which is why stars like Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford have been wearing them over lighter shirts this spring. The fabric also comes in a peplum tank — a flattering and playful style everyone from Kate Middleton to Florence Pugh is wearing.

Finding sleek workwear that's breathable and flowy can be a difficult task, but Spanx's latest drop featuring trousers, shorts, blazers, and tops in satin-lined crepe is ideal for your spring and summer needs. Plus, everything is machine washable, making cleaning a breeze. And because Spanx is known for its inclusivity with sizing, you can get each item in sizes ranging from XS through 3X.

Whether you're heading to work, attending a special event, or going out to dinner, the versatile Carefree Crepe collection will have you looking stylish all while feeling cool and comfy in the warmer seasons. Shop more items from the latest drop below, in classic black or elegant cedar.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Blazer, $248; spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank, $98; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.