Spanx's New Faux Suede Leggings Sold Out in Less Than a Month After Launch—but They're Finally Back in Stock

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

spanx.com

Sure, you could buy yet another terrific pair of black leggings you know will go with pretty much everything. But why not zhuzh it up—especially during fall, the best season to experiment with layers and fabrics? Spanx made it easy to elevate a sweater-with-tights look this season with its new faux suede leggings, which just came back in stock.

A new take on the brand's already popular faux leather and velvet leggings, the suede tights debuted the first week of September and immediately became a hit. Everything you expect from a Spanx style is delivered in these faux suede pants: They're so soft, so comfortable, and incredibly flattering. To no surprise, the camel color sold out in mere weeks, but thankfully, they're available again now.

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

spanx.com

To buy: $98; spanx.com.

Also available in three other colors—olive, merlot, and a chocolate brown that's begging to be paired with cashmere sweaters and silk shirts—the faux suede leggings could easily be gone again before you know it. Their comfy lining and flattering silhouette almost guarantee that they'll be a go-to for easy but put-together looks in minutes. (Note: Like with other Spanx products, the brand recommends sizing up, as things can feel a little tight in your regular size.)

The faux suede leggings aren't the only new styles from Spanx that launched to great fanfare: These flare jeans also sold out less than a month after debuting. The faux suede leggings are also available as flare pants, if you're into the recent flare-aissance that hearkens back to yoga pants.

RELATED: Target Just Debuted a Line of Quilted Sweaters and Jackets—and, Naturally, We Want All of Them

Considering how popular its new fall collection is already, Spanx devotees (and newbies) should shop now, while everything is still available. Stock up on Spanx's new faux suede leggings below.

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Chocolate Brown

$98, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx

Story continues

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Merlot

$98, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Olive

$98, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx

Spanx Flare Jeans in Midnight Shade

$148, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants in Chocolate Brown

$148, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Black Suede

$148, spanx.com

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

Available at Spanx