Spanx’s Surprise End of Season Sale Offers an Extra 30% Off Discounted Best-Sellers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And many of my favorite styles are on sale.

Spanx

The holiday season is glittery and joyful, of course, but it’s also exhausting—I for one, don’t need another glass of champagne until Valentine’s Day. After weeks of gift giving, the last thing any of us want to be doing is go shopping. However, now’s the best time to take advantage of the post-Christmas returns, exchanges, and gift cards thanks to the ongoing end of year and New Year sales happening all over the internet.

Spanx just joined in the savings celebrations by dropping its End of Season deals running through January 10. Ninety-nine of the brand’s best-sellers are on sale—and you can take an extra 30 percent off discount with code SALE at checkout.

As a big fan of the brand myself, there are tons of markdowns that I personally love and others I can’t wait to try, including these bike shorts that are a breeze to wear in the summer and the suede flare pants that make any winter outfit feel elevated with a sweater or button-down.

Ahead, keep reading to shop my favorite picks from this surprise sale, from must-have leggings to sleek bodysuits. Prices start at just $28.

Spanx

The Perfect Ankle Leggings

I received the Perfect ankle leggings as a sample a few months ago, and I have been living in them ever since. They’re soft, comfy leggings that don’t feel restricting. They’re made of the brand’s signature ponte fabric that forms to your shape, and they slide throughout the day thanks to their high-waist design. They’re also easy to machine wash and dry unlike other athleticwear.

To buy: $42 with code SALE (was $98); spanx.com.

Spanx

Leather-Like Jogger

I have yet to get on the leather pants trend, but now that this faux leather pair is significantly discounted, it’s time to add a pair to my cart. This style fits like your favorite joggers, so you won’t have to deal with uncomfortable sticking as you go through your night. They’re casual enough for the office and stylish enough for a night out, too.

Story continues

To buy: $82 with code SALE (was $168); spanx.com.

Spanx

Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank

My closet is filled with Spanx athletic bottoms, so it’s only fitting that I try a top, too. This relaxed tank is made with a polyester and elastane blend that’s lightweight and breathable enough for yoga, cycling, and more. At $28, I’m grabbing both the sea salt and black colors.

To buy: $28 with code SALE (was $58); spanx.com.

Spanx

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

I’ve seen these cropped wide leg pants everywhere this past year and I’m finally ready to make my purchase. The ultra-comfy pants have a four-way stretch and a pull-on design, meaning there’s no uncomfortable digging from a zipper and button. They’re chic to wear at the office or Sunday brunch—and you can get them in five trendy colors.

To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com.

Spanx

Active 7” Bike Short

I bought a pair of Spanx bike shorts two years ago, and they are one of the most comfortable pairs I’ve tried. With a sweat-wicking, nylon-polyester fabric blend and four-way stretch, these bike shorts truly move with your body. They feature a longer 7-inch-long inseam, so you don’t have to pull them down as you run.

To buy: $30 with code SALE (was $62); spanx.com.

Spanx

Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

I received a sample of the tank top version of this turtleneck bodysuit from the brand, and it’s my favorite top for the office with a blazer and going out with friends all on its own. Now that it’s winter, I’m excited to grab the long-sleeve style to wear underneath sweaters and coats. It’s super soft, easy to take on and off, and won’t pill in the washing machine. And it doesn’t ride up or pull down, which I certainly appreciate.

To buy: $43 with code SALE (was $88); spanx.com.

Spanx

Cropped Flare Jeans

I have a pair of the Spanx Perfect straight jeans that are buttery soft and easy to pull on. The cropped flare jeans feature a similar style, but with a more elevated shape and classy fringe at the ankle. Thanks to the four-way stretch, you won’t even notice you’re wearing jeans.

To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com.

Spanx

Faux Suede Flare Pants

When Spanx came out with suede pants, I knew I had to try them, and when I received a sample pair from the brand, it was a dream come true. They’re soft, comfortable to wear, and go with truly anything. The best part? They’re machine-washable!

To buy: $82 with code SALE (was $168); spanx.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.