Spanx Released the Perfect Wrap Top to Take You From Barre to Brunch This Fall

Did I mention it’s unbelievably soft?

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Let’s face it: You’re busy. From morning workouts and office commutes to grocery runs and meal-prepping (not to mention the routine girls’-nights-in and book clubs), the last thing you need to worry about is staring into an overflowing closet, trying to figure out what to wear in this ever unpredictable transitional weather. Luckily, Spanx just launched the coziest top that’s perfect for all occasions and temperamental fall temperatures.

Spanx’s Ballet Wrap is the newest addition to its AirEssentials collection—a line that’s comprised of elevated loungewear made of a cloud-like blend of modal, polyester, and elastane. I personally can confirm: The “light-as-air” material is unbelievably soft.

Spanx

$128

Buy on spanx.com

The wrap top is designed to take you from barre classes to coffee shops to the couch, all in one cozy yet put together style. It features a four-way stretch that moves with you; plus, the lightweight fabric is breathable yet warm for breezy-but-sunny fall days. And the cross-body wrap and tie-waist style adds a fun touch that separates it from your average sweater.

Spanx

$128

Buy on spanx.com

I received the AirEssentials half-zip sweatshirt as a sample from the brand last year, and it’s still my go-to piece in transitional weather. It’s so lightweight, but still provides the comfort of my favorite fleece crewneck. Plus, it looks a lot better in comparison to the ratty college sweatshirts I still wear on repeat. It’s machine-washable and dryable, though I would recommend line-drying to prevent pilling. The fall staple comes in white and black and is available in XS to 3XL.

Head to Spanx to shop the latest drop in its popular, editor-loved AirEssentials collection, and be sure to check out the line in its entirety, too.

AirEssentials Long Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Spanx

$178

Buy on spanx.com

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

$138

Buy on spanx.com

AirEssentals Half-Zip

Spanx

$128

Buy on spanx.com

AirEssentials Crew

Spanx

$118

Buy on spanx.com

AirEssentials Crew Neck Dress

Spanx

$148

Buy on spanx.com

