The Spanx Loungewear That Oprah Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Finally Back in Stock

When Spanx AirLuxe debuted last year, we had a feeling that it was going to be something special. And after Oprah raved about the light-as-air loungewear in an unboxing video, we knew the AirLuxe range was going to be Spanx's next big thing. Just as we expected, the brand hasn't been able to keep it on its shelves since its release in October — and that's why it's such a big deal that all AirLuxe lounge styles are finally back in stock this week.

The AirLuxe line was designed to provide maximum airflow and circulation and is made for year-round wear. The collection consists of two pants styles, a wide leg and a tapered leg with flexible waistbands, and two sweatshirts. Each piece is crafted from a buttery-soft (and machine-washable) fabric blend of modal, polyester, and spandex that's unlike anything you've felt before.

In fact, Oprah said the collection is made from "the softest material I have felt for sweats," even going so far as to say that wearing it "feels like a hug" — that's some unmatched praise right there.

Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe At the Hip Pullover, $98; spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe Wide-Leg Pant, $118; spanx.com

All the pieces in this range are available in classic black and navy blue and in sizes XS to 3XL in petite, regular, and plus fits. They're made to be mixed and matched, creating endless outfit possibilities with what you already own. For example, the best-selling wide-leg pants can easily be worn with a white tee, a leather jacket, and sneakers for a full day of brunch and shopping with friends. That way, you won't have to sacrifice comfort for a super fashion-forward look.

Shop the rest of the AirLuxe collection below before it reverts back to its sold-out status.

Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant, $110; spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe Got Ya Covered Pullover, $118; spanx.com