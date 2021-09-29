Spanx Just Restocked the Faux Suede Leggings That Sold Out Less Than a Month After Their Debut

These Faux Suede Leggings Won't Last Long Again

Courtesy/InStyle

Spanx is no stranger to sellouts. Its butt-lifting leggings sold out within 48 hours last year after garnering attention from A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner, so it's no surprise that another Spanx style has left an equally impressive mark. After selling out in less than a month after their launch, all four shades of the Faux Suede Leggings are back by popular demand.

If you've been searching for something fancier for fall than basic black leggings but more comfortable than jeans, a pair (or two) of these form-fitting leggings are a viable choice. Made from a polyester-elastane fabric blend, the best-seller offers both comfort and stretch for easy movement. Available in sizes XS to 3X in both petite and tall inseams, all four neutral shades — olive, camel, chocolate brown, merlot — will play well with the rest of your fall wardrobe, no matter if you're dressing casually or more formal.

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; spanx.com

What's more, the ultra-soft leggings have the brand's tummy-shaping design; the high-rise waist flatters the midsection with optimal coverage and support. Plus, strategically placed seams contour the legs for a shapely silhouette, offering that "butt-lifting" appearance the brand's predecessors are known for.

These popular leggings aren't the only notable style to be restocked lately. Another best-seller, the Flare Jeans in Midnight Shade, are back to rival your most rigid jeans. The comfortable stretch denim offers high-rise coverage and is ready to get to work with your favorite white tees, cozy sweaters, and sharp blazers.

There's no telling how long things will stay in stock, so head to Spanx to grab your Faux Suede Leggings for $98 before it's too late. Once they're in your cart, check out other trendy styles, such as the Faux Patent Leather Leggings and the Faux Leather Leggings.