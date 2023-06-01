Spanx Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Jumpsuit From a Collection Oprah Calls “the Softest” Ever

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Oprah’s reveal of her favorite things is a ceremonious event at InStyle. The day it’s released, we stop what we’re doing to pour over the items the mogul has deemed the best of that year. We have good taste — we research, we test — but her essentials hold weight. So when Oprah declared that Spanx’s AirEssentials collection is “the softest” ever, describing the feel as being like “a hug,” we added it to our carts.

While the AirEssentials collection is expansive, bringing style to loungewear via sweats, dresses, and everything in between, one jumpsuit is so shopper-loved, it’s almost always sold out. But this week, Spanx restocked that very best-seller in black and, TBH, we’re not confident it won’t sell out again.

This sleeveless jumpsuit from the AirEssentials collection is available in five colorways, three lengths, and sizes XS through 3X. It’s crafted out of a fine knit fabric, giving it a silky-soft feel, four-way stretch, and lightweight breathability, per the brand. The design features a cinched, drawstring waist, trending wide legs, and a keyhole closure at the back for easy on-and-off. TL;DR, the jumpsuit feels like your favorite pair of sweats, but is stylish enough to wear beyond weekend lounging.

It’s that very versatility that’s garnered the jumpsuit more than 500 five-star ratings. “This is the best jumpsuit ever,” raved a customer who loves how it can be “dressed up with heels or dressed down with sandals or cute sneakers.” Another person deemed it “a staple” thanks to the “comfortable, flattering” fit, while one customer wrote that they “wear it all the time and get tons of compliments.” Some shoppers even consider the jumpsuit a travel must-have, with one person explaining that the piece packs up small, doesn’t wrinkle, and can be worn with sneakers for daily excursions or heels for a dinner out. And another even bought it after spotting a fellow traveler donning the waist-cinching one-piece at the airport.

And as far as feel goes, this jumpsuit is pretty unbeatable. “The fabric is like butter,” wrote a shopper who called it “so stretchy and comfortable.” Another person described the material as “very luxurious,” while one more said that it feels like they’re “wearing pajamas” while looking put together.

You might want to act fast; Spanx’s often-sold out AirEssentials Jumpsuit likely won’t be in stock for much longer. But in case it’s sold out, there’s always this cropped version.

