The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner

Between being a messy cook and hovering over a roaring oven, the idea of getting dressed up to host my family and friends for a holiday feast has never been particularly appealing to me. Don’t get me wrong, I love to cook for the people in my life, but putting on something pretty only to feel uncomfortable as I maneuver around my kitchen trying not to spill on myself is a scenario I’d like to avoid.

I didn’t think it was possible (for me at least) to not only look cute but also feel great in what I’m wearing while cooking and eating a very large meal until I received a sample of the Spanx Faux Suede Leggings. In fact, after wearing these leggings all day from proofing my rolls in the morning to packing up doggy bags for my family, I was so comfy that I fell asleep wearing them on my couch.

Without exaggeration, if the spandex compression pants I wear running and faux suede so soft and luxurious you’d swear it’s real had a baby, it would be these leggings. These machine washable pants are designed with the brand’s “hidden core shaping technology,” meaning after I shimmied them on (that’s how Spanx describes the process, and they’re not wrong), everything was seamlessly smooth. Where the leggings land in the middle of my waist, I feel securely held in without being squeezed, and the material is so buttery soft, I catch myself palming it. But one of the best things about these leggings is that they’re part of a rare sitewide sale right now.

That’s right, these leggings and so much more at Spanx are 20 percent off right now, with the brand featuring daily deals up to 50 percent off, too. But if you’re looking to grab a pair for yourself, we suggest adding to your cart now since this deal ends Monday night.

And I’m far from the only one who loves them. These leggings have over 300 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re “very flattering,” “easy to dress up or down,” and that they love how they look wearing them so much, they’re “no longer self-conscious” when they have these leggings on.

Another added that they were a little nervous about putting these on since they look so slim, but they wrote that the leggings “hold it all in without stomach pains” and they “look amazing while doing so.” And a third person called the pair the “best pants [they’ve] worn in years.

Add your own pair of the ultra-comfy, fall-ready Spanx Faux Suede Leggings to your wardrobe today, while they’re still 20 percent off for Cyber Monday.

