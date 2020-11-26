Thousands of shoppers love these bestselling Spanx leggings, and they're on sale for Black Friday

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Shoppers can't get enough of these best-selling faux leather leggings. Images via Nordstrom.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As soon as fall comes around, you can bet that we’re rocking our favourite leggings and chunky knits all season long.

It’s a comfy and classic look that’s appropriate for any casual event, but if you’re on the hunt for some new leggings with a little more edge for fall, one pair by Spanx is a customer favourite that you’ll definitely want to consider.

The bestselling Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are backed by thousands of customer reviews, and are currently included in Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale. Regularly priced at $98, they’re currently on sale for 20 per cent off, but not for long.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $78 (originally $98)

The details

A staple piece in any wardrobe, these faux leather leggings are a stylish must-have that also happen to feature all of the slimming and trimming details that Spanx are known for. Their signature Power Waistband helps to smooth the stomach, while a high-waisted design offers comfort and coverage.

ALSO SEE: Anthropologie's Black Friday deals are too good to miss: Score 30% off almost everything

Stretch fabric helps to provide a butt-lifting look, while a glossy finish ensures an eye-catching and on-trend design that you’ll want to wear on repeat. These leggings are available in sizes XS to XL, which fits women between sizes 0-16, though they do also come in plus sizes up to a 2X.

Why shoppers love them

Thanks to their versatility and flattering fit, these leggings have earned a 4.5 star rating on more than 2,800 customer reviews.

“These leggings are worth every penny. Spanx does a great job of placing their seams in areas that won't cut your circulation off. The way that the leggings can smooth out any bump and cranny is perfect! You can dress these up or down, and they wash very well,” reads one review.

Story continues

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are a hit among shoppers. Image via Nordstrom.

“So flattering, looks good with literally anything. I wear them to work with a giant sweater and then out for drinks with a cute tank top and booties. They are so comfortable, I need 10 more pairs,” reads another.

Since they are designed to slim and lift, these compression leggings do run a little on the smaller side. If you’re looking for more of a comfortable bit, shoppers recommend sizing up for added comfort.

“Size up to avoid muffin top or waist rolling over,” recommended one reviewer. “Otherwise perfect for dressing up or down (I’ve loved it with dressy and more casual tops/sweaters) and an alternative to denim for a night out.”

The final verdict

If you’re after a pair of leggings that offers a sexy fit to flatter your figure, these are ones to watch.

They’re definitely designed to be fairly snug though, so depending on the level of sculpting that you’re looking for, just keep in mind that you may want to size up for comfort.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.