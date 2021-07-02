The Spanx Bra Jennifer Garner Recommends to All Her Friends Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Spanx

Spanx is serving up something better than hot dogs and fireworks this holiday weekend: a sale, and one of its best of the season at that!

Until July 5, shoppers can score an additional 30 percent off everything already on sale at Spanx, including comfortable bras, booty-sculpting leggings, and, of course, smoothing shapewear. There's no Spanx promo code required to snag this extra discount, so all you need to do is add your favorites to your cart and check out. We combed through the 100+ styles on sale and made a list of what you absolutely need to buy while it's majorly marked down.

Here are seven Spanx styles we're shopping on super sale this weekend:

Let's dig into some of the best deals hiding in the Spanx sale section. The first thing you'll want to add to your shopping cart? The famous Bra-llelujah full-coverage bra, built to be one of the softest and most comfortable bras around. Some of its genius design features include a front-closure snap that eliminates bulkiness under clothes, a back made from flexible hosiery, soft and stretchy straps that won't dig into shoulders, and full-coverage cups that offer modesty for a wide range of chest sizes.

The bra has a pretty impressive celebrity fan club, which includes Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Conrad. Jennifer Garner loves the Bra-llelujah bra so much that she recommends it to all her friends. "You guys have no idea how many friends I've turned on to the Bra-llelujah!" she once told the brand. It's currently on sale for just $34, which is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In fact, these are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen offered at Spanx, so you'll definitely want to take advantage and shop while you can. Some of our other favorite sale styles include the Booty Boost Active leggings that are more than 50 percent off and the Look At Me Now bike shorts that are less than $30. Also, if you have yet to buy yourself the Oprah Winfrey-favored Perfect Black Pants, the sequin-tuxedo version is a whopping $75 off.

Now has never been a better time to get yourself a pair of Spanx! Shop the Spanx Fourth of July Sale before prices go back up on Monday.

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage, $33.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief, $10.99 (orig. $22); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra, $23.99 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $47.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Bike Short, $28.99 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Spotlight on Lace Panty Bodysuit, $37.99 (orig. $78); spanx.com

