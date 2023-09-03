Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, star of Prime Video young adult romance “My Fault,” was arrested Saturday night in Venice for sexual assault, according to media reports. He was arrested by Spanish police on an outstanding warrant out of France.

The news was first reported by Venice’s La Nuova.

Guevara had been scheduled to attend a press conference and award ceremony at the festival Sunday morning, where he was to accept an award from Filming Italy for Best Young Actor.

Filming Italy has reportedly canceled giving Guevara the award as a “precautionary measure,” according to media reports, pending the result of the actor’s case. TheWrap has reached out to Filming Italy for comment — the organization is unrelated to the festival itself.

A Spanish court must approve before Guevara is extradited to France. Further details on the allegations against Guevara were not immediately available.

Guevara is set to star in two sequels to “My Fault” for Prime Video. It’s based on He’s also set to star in the series “Red Flags.”

Guevara debuted in the Spanish teen drama “Skam España,” a localized version of the original Norwegian “Skam.” He went on to star in other series including “HIT,” “You’re Nothing Special” and “How to Screw It All Up” on Max.

The post Spanish Teen Star Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival for Sexual Assault appeared first on TheWrap.