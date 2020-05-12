Spanish police trap parrot-stealing gang in complicated sting operation

An African grey parrot - Tony Tilford /Getty Images

An Alicante man has retrieved his beloved parrot after a neighbour’s attempt to hold the bird to ransom prompted a hidden-wire police swoop worthy of a Hollywood thriller.

The unnamed man said he had been heartbroken to find that Mika, his five-month-old female African grey parrot, had flown out of his apartment, leading him to plaster the neighbourhood with notices asking for information.

He received a call from a woman who claimed she had bought Mika and wanted €500 before she would give the bird back. Short of money as he and his partner have both been temporarily laid off due to Spain’s Covid-19 crisis, the owner offered to pay in instalments – but this was refused.

Mika’s owner stopped negotiating and turned to the police when he was sent a photo of his pet looking emaciated, probably because her captor was not able to hand-feed her gruel as he had been doing.

“They had her in a small cage, in bad condition and my heart sank,” the unnamed man told the newspaper El Mundo.

Following police instructions, the handover was arranged to take place in a city street, despite Spain’s strict lockdown still being in force in Alicante.

The woman approached Mika’s owner holding a cage with the bird inside. “Until I get the money, I won’t hand you the parrot,” she said.

Mika’s owner spoke into the microphone connected to an unmarked police van nearby to confirm that his parrot was in the cage, upon which the officers swooped to catch the suspect.