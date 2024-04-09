Arsenal and Man City Champions League games threatened by Islamic State terrorists

Arsenal are at home to Bayern Munich tonight - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Arsenal and Manchester City’s Champions League matches are the subject of an alleged terrorist threat from Islamic State, Uefa said on Tuesday.

European football’s governing body said “appropriate security arrangements” will be in place for both matches, which kick off at 8pm BST.

It comes as the Spanish government launched an extensive security operation ahead of City’s meeting with Real Madrid, following the supposed terror threats from Islamic State.

There is a strong police presence in Madrid for the game against Man City - Reuters/Susana Vera

Islamic State is alleged to have threatened an attack on all four venues for this week’s Champions League quarter-finals, including the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, at the same time as City’s match in Madrid. On Wednesday, Paris St-Germain meet Barcelona in France, while Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund.

The Metropolitan Police said it had a “robust policing plan” for the match at the Emirates and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “The UK terrorism threat level remains at ‘substantial’ meaning an attack is likely, and we work closely with colleagues from across Counter Terrorism Policing in planning for events here in London, to take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe.

“We’re aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London. However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight’s match and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully.

“As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see any that doesn’t look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff.”

‘All matches are planned to go ahead’

In a statement, Uefa said: “Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues. All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

Spain’s interior ministry has designed an operational deployment in which more than 2,000 National Police agents and Civil Guard officers are involved, with additional back-up from Madrid’s municipal police force.

The security plan is part of the anti-terrorism measures in Spain, where the current alert level is four out of five.

Authorities in Madrid held a security meeting in response to the alleged threat from Islamic State. Thousands of supporters from England and Germany are travelling to Madrid this week for the two quarter-final first legs. Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said security would be “considerably reinforced” on Wednesday for PSG’s match with Barcelona following the threats.

Thousands of City fans are in Madrid - Reuters/Susana Vera

“Who isn’t worried or concerned by terrorist threats? I hope that it is something that we can control, that will only be a threat and nothing more,” PSG manager Luis Enrique said.

On Monday, a post circulated on social media threatened the four Champions League venues – the Emirates, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitano and the Parc des Princes – with terror attacks. It featured an image of an armed man and the words “Kill them all.”

Earlier this year, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack in which at least 139 people were killed. In January, the group said it had carried out a bomb attack in Iran which killed 84 people and wounded many more.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “We work closely with the Metropolitan Police regarding the safety and security of all supporters and staff at Emirates Stadium for all our matches.

“Our planning for tonight’s fixture is no different and our approach, working together with the police and Uefa, is proportionate to the current UK threat level.”

Manchester City declined to comment.