Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez back for second stint with Toronto FC
TORONTO — Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez has rejoined Toronto FC.
The 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Vazquez left Toronto in January 2019 to join a club in Qatar.
Los Angeles did not exercise his contract option after the season and Toronto selected him in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft last month.
A product of the FC Barcelona academy and former Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year, Vazquez had 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season games for TFC in 2017 and 2018.
He scored the insurance goal in Toronto's 2-0 MLS Cup final win over Seattle in 2017.
---
Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press