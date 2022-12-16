Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez back for second stint with Toronto FC

TORONTO — Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez has rejoined Toronto FC.

The 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Vazquez left Toronto in January 2019 to join a club in Qatar.

Los Angeles did not exercise his contract option after the season and Toronto selected him in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft last month.

A product of the FC Barcelona academy and former Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year, Vazquez had 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season games for TFC in 2017 and 2018.

He scored the insurance goal in Toronto's 2-0 MLS Cup final win over Seattle in 2017.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press