Spanish November industrial prices up 20.7% year-on-year

(Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices rose 20.7% in the 12 months through November, down from a revised 25.0% increase in the 12 months through October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

Industrial prices fell 2.2% in November from October, INE said.

This slowdown was mainly due to a decrease in energy prices, which fell by nearly 12% last month, as well as cheaper intermediate goods, whose prices dropped 2.7% in the same period.

On the other hand, prices for non-durable goods rose 0.3%.

Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, ultimately fuelling inflation.

The year-on-year increase had peaked at an all-time record of 47% in the period through March.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by David Latona and Toby Chopra)

