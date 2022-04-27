Spanish Mountain Gold Project Participant Funding Available

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Spanish Mountain Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends May 25, 2022, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by May 27, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to fp-paf@iaac-aeic.gc.ca or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

The project is subject to the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. The Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office are working cooperatively during the initial phase of the project's review.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change will consider the Government of British Columbia's request for the province to conduct the assessment on behalf of the federal government. If approved, the Agency will continue to provide funding to support the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the substituted process. Eligible applicants would receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to review and provide comments on the draft information requirements that will inform the assessment.

