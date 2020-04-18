Spain to Join Italy in Extending National Lockdown Into May

(Bloomberg) --

Spain is extending a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, signaling that Europe’s worst-affected countries remain in the pandemic’s grip.

Spain became the second European country after Italy to report more than 20,000 deaths linked to the virus after authorities reported another 565 victims on Saturday. While officials say the outbreak is cresting, cumulative cases rose by 4,499 to 191,726. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would ask lawmakers to extend the lockdown until May 9 rather than lift it on April 25.

“Spain has contained the brutal attack of the pandemic,” Sanchez said in a nationally televised speech. “The gains aren’t enough yet, and they are fragile.”

Italy’s daily death toll declined to 482, the lowest since April 12. Europe’s hardest-hit country last week extended its lockdown until May 3, even though there are signs that new cases are peaking.

In Germany, which plans to ease some restrictions on commercial life on Monday after a four-week shutdown, new cases increased the most in a week. France reported 642 new deaths, the smallest increase in five days, while the number of hospitalized patients, including those in intensive care, declined further.

“The decline in the need for equipment and staffing for intensive care is confirmed, but we’re still at an exceptional level, far above the usual maximum in France,” the French Health Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Fallout from the coronavirus is likely to trigger the worst recession in the European Union’s history and member nations have been struggling to come up with a coordinated response to the crisis. The lack of leadership has been compounded by President Donald Trump’s suspicion of international cooperation. This week he suspended U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, saying it had botched the response to the pandemic.

A group of 13 countries including Germany, France and the U.K. issued a joint statement Saturday noting the “critical role” of the WHO in tackling the virus outbreak. In an apparent rebuke to Trump, the so-called Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19, said a “strong and coordinated global health response” is needed.

Next week promises to be crucial for European investors as they try to gauge the economic impact of the outbreak. On Thursday, global data will start to quantify the damage, while on the same day the EU is due to hold a summit to agree on its rescue package and the U.K. is set to revise its borrowing plans.

U.K. Plan

Deaths in the U.K. rose by 888 from Friday, increasing the death toll to more than 15,000. Only Spain, Italy and France have suffered more deaths in Europe. The British Medical Association warned that the country risks running out of protective gear for hospital staff.

At the same time, senior U.K. government ministers have drawn up a three-phase plan that would allow schools to reopen as early as May 11, the Sunday Times reported.

The proposal, to be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he returns to work, also envisages the reopening of clothing stores and garden centers, and the resumption of full bus and rail services.

A second phase, beginning in late May or early June would let more businesses reopen, while pubs and stadium events wouldn’t be allowed to until at least July.

