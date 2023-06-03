Spanish Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: latest updates from damp Barcelona

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car on a wet track during the third practice session for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023 - AP/Joan Monfort

01:57 PM

Times after FP3

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 13.664secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:13.914 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:14.072 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:14.240 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:14.264 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:14.278 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:14.353 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:14.360 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.659 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:14.681 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:14.681 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.693 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:14.756 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:14.988 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:15.105 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:15.266 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:15.534, Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:15.841 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:15.851 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:16.529

01:21 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, just outside of Montmelo. The season so far is taking a familiar shape heading into the seventh race of the season. Yes, Red Bull have won each of the six rounds so far (plus one sprint race), but before last weekend Sergio Perez was at least in the championship question.

Perez had an horrific weekend in Monaco, crashing in qualifying, starting last before finishing out the points. He now trails his team-mate by 39 points in the standings. Although few would have given Perez much chance of beating Verstappen in the final reckoning, it would have been nice to have him in the picture to create some jeopardy.

How is it going so far for Verstappen this weekend? Rather well. He has topped all three practice sessions so far and should be favourite for pole in qualifying. That is no surprise. Perez has been a little distant, but this is a track that will suit the RB19 more than Monaco.

The spanner in the works may be the weather. The final practice session earlier this afternoon was affected by a light shower and meant that drivers had to run the intermediate tyres for a while. It was dry enough for slicks towards the end of the hour but there is also a fair chance of rain throughout qualifying. In fact, the rain looked a little heavier in the 45 minutes or so after FP3 finished.

McLaren's Lando Norris during practice - Reuters/Albert Gea

The rain should provide the opportunity for a mixed-up grid but it does not always work like that. A quick car in the dry is usually a quick car in the wet. There are more variables and a greater chance for someone slipping off but, really, Verstappen is comfortably one of the best drivers in the wet as he has proved on numerous occasions. The better scenario would be changeable conditions so that it switches from slicks to intermediates. Timing then is key.

A wet qualifying session would be no bad thing whatever, though. It should be an enjoyable watch and challenging for the drivers, especially with the final chicane removed. Q1 begins at 3pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.