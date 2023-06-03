Spanish Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: latest updates from damp Barcelona
01:57 PM
Times after FP3
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 13.664secs
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:13.914
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:14.072
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:14.240
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:14.264
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:14.278
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:14.353
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:14.360
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.659
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:14.681
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:14.681
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.693
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:14.756
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:14.988
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:15.105
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:15.266
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:15.534,
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:15.841
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:15.851
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:16.529
01:21 PM
Good afternoon
And welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, just outside of Montmelo. The season so far is taking a familiar shape heading into the seventh race of the season. Yes, Red Bull have won each of the six rounds so far (plus one sprint race), but before last weekend Sergio Perez was at least in the championship question.
Perez had an horrific weekend in Monaco, crashing in qualifying, starting last before finishing out the points. He now trails his team-mate by 39 points in the standings. Although few would have given Perez much chance of beating Verstappen in the final reckoning, it would have been nice to have him in the picture to create some jeopardy.
How is it going so far for Verstappen this weekend? Rather well. He has topped all three practice sessions so far and should be favourite for pole in qualifying. That is no surprise. Perez has been a little distant, but this is a track that will suit the RB19 more than Monaco.
The spanner in the works may be the weather. The final practice session earlier this afternoon was affected by a light shower and meant that drivers had to run the intermediate tyres for a while. It was dry enough for slicks towards the end of the hour but there is also a fair chance of rain throughout qualifying. In fact, the rain looked a little heavier in the 45 minutes or so after FP3 finished.
The rain should provide the opportunity for a mixed-up grid but it does not always work like that. A quick car in the dry is usually a quick car in the wet. There are more variables and a greater chance for someone slipping off but, really, Verstappen is comfortably one of the best drivers in the wet as he has proved on numerous occasions. The better scenario would be changeable conditions so that it switches from slicks to intermediates. Timing then is key.
A wet qualifying session would be no bad thing whatever, though. It should be an enjoyable watch and challenging for the drivers, especially with the final chicane removed. Q1 begins at 3pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.