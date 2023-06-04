Spanish Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest race updates from Barcelona as Max Verstappen leads

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

02:29 PM

Lap 19 of 66 - Verstappen leads Hamilton by 7.9s

Verstappen on the mediums, Hamilton on the softs. Russell, meanwhile, says he has “a lot more pace in these tyres”.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023 - AP/Joan Monfort

02:27 PM

Lap 18 of 66 - Full order

VER HAM RUS ALP PER PIA GAS SAI STR OCO TSU SAR ZHO HUL MAG DEV BOT LEC NOR ALB

02:27 PM

Lap 17 of 66 - Leclerc stops

Strange. He was on the hard compound tyre and has now moved onto the... soft tyres, I think. Yes.

02:26 PM

Lap 16 of 66 - Weather latest

LATEST RADAR — Light rain to the east of the circuit (near Montmelo), heavier rain to the northwest, and more storms developing far to the northeast over the mountains.



It's going to be an afternoon of radar watching 🌦️#F1 | #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/wQkqfhbW9M — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) June 4, 2023

Sainz comes into the pits and will go onto the mediums. A decent stop, 2.9s. Not stellar by any means. Sainz was a bit unsure as to why they stopped him but Hamilton was about to nab him for second anyway. Sainz comes out behind Leclerc and surely the Monegasque driver will get out of the way for his team-mate.

Hamilton says his car feels “really good”. He sets his fastest lap of the race, a 1:19.733 which was a few tenths faster than Verstappen. Nice.

02:24 PM

Lap 15 of 66 - Stroll stops from fourth

That means Mercedes are third and fourth. Stroll comes out in 12th, ahead of Ocon. A good scrap between Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Zhou for 14th.

02:23 PM

Lap 14 of 66 - Verstappen extends his lead to seven seconds

Hamilton now within DRS range of Sainz... surely only a matter of time.

02:22 PM

Lap 13 of 66 - Verstappen leads Sainz by 6.3s

Surely some tyre and pace management from Verstappen, who was six-tenths faster than Sainz the last time around. Ocon now comes into the pits to get rid of his soft compound tyres.

This would be a fascinating race were it not for Verstappen...

02:21 PM

Lap 12 of 66 - A few early stoppers for non-damage related reasons

Hulkenverg, Zhou, Tsunoda, Bottas, Magnussen and De Vries among them. Stroll’s race pace in fourth is not great. Neither is Alonso’s in fairness. Should be a matter of laps, I reckon, before Mercedes are in third and fourth.

02:19 PM

Lap 11 of 66 - Russell into fifth now

He gets Ocon at turn one and is within three seconds of Stroll ahead of him. Hamilton has better pace than Sainz at the moment and is around 1.6s off the lead Ferrari driver.

Verstappen’s pace has settled down a bit now, but he is comfortably faster than Sainz every lap. 5.6s the gap now.

02:17 PM

Lap 10 of 66 - Top 10 and gaps

VER SAI +4.7 HAM +6.8 STR +9.0 OCO +11.5 RUS +12.2 ALO +14.3 PER +15.2 TSU +17.5 PIA +19.6

02:16 PM

Lap 9 of 66 - No further action on Russell

So he stays sixth and is closing in on Ocon. Verstappen took nearly a second out of Sainz on the last lap...

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

02:15 PM

Lap 8 of 66 - Hamilton up into third!

He uses DRS and goes around the outside of Stroll at turn one and is up into the podium spots! Let’s see if Hamilton can close down Carlos Sainz now.

Verstappen’s lead is now four seconds...

02:14 PM

Lap 7 of 66 - Russell ahead of Alonso now

Mercedes cars fourth and sixth. Russell with the fastest first sector. Verstappen’s lead continues to grow, currently lapping around 0.3-0.4sec faster than the Ferrari behind. Charles Leclerc up to 16th now with a move on Alexander Albon.

02:12 PM

Lap 6 of 66 - Perez gets Hulkenberg for ninth

Verstappen’s lead has grown to 2.7s after five laps... Russell is still hassling Alonso. Russell went wide at turn one and two and took the escape road which helped him move up the field. He has been noted for that.

02:10 PM

Lap 4 of 66 - Top 10

VER SAI STR HAM OCO ALO RUS HUL ZHO PER

02:09 PM

Lap 3 of 66 - Verstappen leads Sainz and Stroll

The gap has grown to 1.9s at the front.

Norris just ran into the back of Hamilton going around turn two. A first-lap racing incident, for sure, not that it’ll make the McLaren driver feel any better about it. Norris had lost the spot to Hamilton at turn one, not really being aggressive enough and then Hamilton moved across at turn two and that was that.

02:07 PM

Lap 2 of 66 - Verstappen leads Sainz by 1.5s

A slow stop for Norris, who goes onto the hard tyres. It’s a 17-second stationary stop for the McLaren with a front wing change and all the hard work of yesterday has been undone.

Gasly also down to 14th...

Alonso has made his way up to sixth and is trying to fend off George Russell.

02:06 PM

THE 2023 SPANISH GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It’s a fine start by both drivers. Sainz gets a bit of a slipstream on the run down to turn one and tries to go around the outside but Verstappen holds his line and the lead!

Hamilton and Norris make contact on the opening lap! 😱 pic.twitter.com/NuReDDVWuo — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 4, 2023

A bit behind them Hamilton and Norris collide! Norris has damage and has dropped down to sixth and is coming in to change his front wing. Hamilton stays in fourth with Stroll in third.

02:04 PM

The formation lap is under way

And soon the actual race will be, too.

02:01 PM

Starting tyre types

Only Verstappen in the top 10 on the mediums, everyone else on used softs. Perez also on fresh mediums. Then Leclerc in the pit lane on fresh hards and Sargeant, also in the pit lane, on fresh mediums.

It has also just got a fair bit darker...

01:58 PM

Still no sign of that rain...

Plenty of time left for a little downpour, though.

01:55 PM

What chance of a Spanish win?

If Verstappen finishes, then very slim.

Imagine the scenes if either Carlos or Fernando win today! 🤩🇪🇸#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/LYpZaMxfrN — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

Alonso has normally been the best of the rest but he starts down in ninth today. I am not sure, then, who might finish behind him. A Mercedes? A Ferrari? Lance Stroll?

01:53 PM

There was, until recently, a bit of work going on on Lando Norris's car

He starts third, so fingers crossed everything is okay.

01:51 PM

For a long time this Spanish Grand Prix was not that well attended

You cannot say that now...

Fans watch the action prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

01:43 PM

How each driver fares vs his team-mate in qualifying this season

Some tight contests out there. Some not so tight. With Stroll out-qualifying Alonso for the first time this season, Alex Albon is the only driver with a 100 per cent record against his team-mate. Good to see Nyck de Vries putting in a decent couple of showings in the last few races, too.

01:37 PM

What will the strategy be?

A, a potential two stopper! Fantastic. Looks like soft is clearly the starting tyre type of choice, though I am sure we will see someone, somewhere try something different. Maybe not, though.

What will the winning strategy be for the #SpanishGP? 🇪🇸



A variety of two-stop strategies look likely – but a three-stop could be attempted 🧮 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/UKwWqRm43J — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 4, 2023

01:34 PM

Starting grid for today

1. VER 2. SAI

3. NOR 4. HAM

5. STR 6. OCO

7. HUL 8. ALO

9. PIA 10. GAS

11. PER 12. RUS

13. ZHO 14. DEV

15. TSU 16. BOT

17. MAG 19. ALB

PIT LANE: LEC, SAR

01:33 PM

Charles Leclerc starts from the pit lane today

Ferrari have changed a fair few components on the rear of his Ferrari and that incurs a pit-lane start penalty. Not the best season for him so far.

Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (L) arrive prior the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 4, 2023 in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona - Getty Images/Javier Soriano

01:24 PM

How quick are the teams relative to one another in qualifying?

This takes the average of each team’s fastest lap in qualifying and compares it to the overall fastest of the weekend as a percentage. The lower the percentage the better, in other words.

There is currently a clear top five and then everyone else is within 0.348 per cent of one another. Not bad, considering the gap from Red Bull to Ferrari is a little under that.

01:20 PM

Replays showing Russell running off into the gravel downhill at turn five

On his lap to the grid. Locked up the front and went straight on. A bit of an odd one on a dry track, no doubt.

George Russell takes a trip through the gravel 🪨 pic.twitter.com/0QBu74xHEW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 4, 2023

01:18 PM

Another perspective on the weather

01:14 PM

Weather update...

It’s looking pretty dark out towards the back of the track towards Granollers. According to the Met Office, there is around a 40 per cent chance of rain for every hour from now until 6pm local time...

It is currently sunny, though.

01:12 PM

Gap from leading Red Bull to leading Mercedes so far in 2023

Bahrain: 50.977sec

Saudi Arabia: 25.866sec

Australia: 0.179sec (safety car finish)

Azerbaijan: 46.165sec

Miami: 33.229sec

Monaco: 39.062sec

In races without a SC finish that amounts to a 39 second gap on average...

01:07 PM

Hamilton was at least slightly upbeat after yesterday's qualifying

“I’m generally really happy,” he said. “I think we’ve made some really great progress in the car today..... We did some great work overnight and the car really felt so much better this morning.

“I just had so much more confidence in the car – these upgrades have definitely worked, and so we are thankful. It’s massively encouraging.”

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Catalunya on June 3, 2023 in Montmelo, Spain. - Getty Images/Vince Mignott

Starting fourth, he has an excellent shot at finishing on the podium today. That would be something. The key test of the Mercedes upgrades, though, is how far behind the lead Red Bull they finish. A bit more on that shortly...

12:57 PM

Current constructor standings

12:54 PM

Current driver standings - Top 10

Looks like Verstappen is going to extend his championship lead today. Perez starts just outside of the top 10, but will probably have the pace to make his way into the top six.

12:48 PM

Watch: Hamilton and Russell's coming together

This could have been so much worse. A bit of an odd one, really. Russell was sleeping but surely his team should have told him? Anyway...

"It was really just so unlucky and it was no one's fault"



Nico Rosberg reflects on the Mercedes' making contact at the end of Q2 in Barcelona 👇 pic.twitter.com/mzg3SicHAJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 4, 2023

12:42 PM

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 12.272secs Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:12.734 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:12.792 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:12.816 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:12.818 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:12.994 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:13.083 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:13.229 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:13.507 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:13.682 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:13.334 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.447 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.521 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.083 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.477 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.977 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:14.042 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:14.063 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:14.079 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:14.699

12:20 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Yesterday’s qualifying session promised to be interesting, largely because of the showers that were around the circuit on Saturday afternoon. It ended up being interesting for differing reasons, though.

In the end it was Max Verstappen who took pole position again (his fourth of the season), but it would have been difficult to predict the order behind him. For the last few seasons, Carlos Sainz has been Spain’s No 1 driver but Fernando Alonso has put that under threat this year at Aston Martin. The crowds on Thursday that came to see him were a bit of a throwback to the glory days of 2005 and 2006. It was the younger man, though, who found the pace to get his car on the front row as Alonso struggled to ninth: his worst qualifying session of the year.

There were a few other men who can be delighted with their Saturday afternoons. Lando Norris somehow managed to put his McLaren third, which is his best qualifying performance by a good four places. He himself seemed surprised, too. It might be a task to keep his McLaren in the higher points-scoring positions, though.

Third placed qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren talks to the media in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 03, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain - Getty Images/Mario Renzi

Pierre Gasly put in a superb lap to finish fourth, Lance Stroll out-qualified his Aston Martin team-mate Alonso for the first time this season and Nico Hulkenberg put his Haas in the top 10, some nine places ahead of team-mate Kevin Magnussen. Well done to them, though Gasly took two three-place grid penalties for impeding other drivers in qualifying, which means he will now start in 10th.

There were a few others who suffered, though. Charles Leclerc had a baffling session, failing to get out of Q1 and finishing 19th. George Russell and Sergio Perez failed to get into Q3 with their team-mates. Perez started the season superbly but has since hit an awful run of form.

Lewis Hamilton looked like he might be able to challenge for the front row and was in contention before the last runs, but could only find a lap that was half-a-second off Verstappen and will start in fourth after Gasly’s penalty. And that came after a collision at high-speed with his Mercedes team-mate Russell. Not the best session, but a podium looks possible from there. It should also be a good chance to judge this upgraded Mercedes W14.

Anyway, the race begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction to the Spanish Grand Prix.